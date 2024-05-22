Arrow McLaren considers Kanaan a potential Indy 500 replacement for Larson

With lightning and heavy rain in the forecast for Sunday, currently calling for nearly two inches of rain to fall at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Mother Nature may derail Kyle Larson’s plans to compete in both the Indy 500 and the 600-mile NASCAR race at Charlotte Motor Speedway . The latest forecast for Sunday has a 50 percent chance of bad weather hitting IMS roughly two hours before the green flag at 12:45 PM ET and staying in until the early evening, which could push the 200-lap contest into Monday.

To prepare themselves for the possibility of Larson losing his full-time job in NASCAR on Sunday, the Arrow McLaren team and the IndyCar Series have begun discussing options to keep the No. 17 Hendrickcars.com Arrow McLaren Chevy in the field. If the heavens open and force Larson to leave for North Carolina.

What is first place in IndyCars for sponsors? RACER Mailbag, May 22 From the Rolex 24 to the Indy 500 with Kyle Larson and Tony Kanaan

Arrow McLaren sporting director Tony Kanaan has been the team’s backup plan in recent months. With former driver David Malukas injured, the 2013 Indy 500 winner was one of the primary options to get into the No. 6 Chevy, but that role was filled by Callum Ilott.

Although the team and series were not ready to make any official statements, they both confirmed to RACER that they are evaluating a potential refresher round for Kanaan – who bid farewell to the Indy 500 with Arrow McLaren last year and finished 16th – later this week.

If it rains on Sunday, but is dry enough to start the race after Larson leaves, Kanaan will be cleared to drive after the activation period ends. If rain delays the 500 race until the day after the Charlotte NASCAR race, the team and Larson will have to decide how they want to proceed.