Arsenal sign USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner from New England Revolution

Arsenal completed the signing of the USA men’s national team goalkeeper Matt TurnerThe club announced on Monday.

The 28-year-old agreed terms to join the Premier League from New England Revolution in February but stayed with Revs for the start of the MLS 2022 regular season.

Turner has signed a long-term contract at the Emirates Stadium and will wear the number 30 shirt.

“Watching Arsenal as a kid, I fell in love with the way the team plays and the values ​​of this club,” said Turner. The club’s Twitter page.

“It felt like a long shot, but why not dream of putting on my team jersey one day. So I have dedicated my life to working in my game and being the best player and person I can be.

“I was able to fulfill a dream and this is one of the best days of my life.”

Turner is due to join Arsenal’s first team for pre-season training in July and will compete with him Aaron Ramsdale And the Bernd Leno For Center No. 1.

He became the last player to join Arsenal after that Fabio Vieira Signing a long-term contract at the club. Manchester City Gabriel Jesus Closes on the way to the Emirates.

Speaking to reporters in February, Turner stated that US coach Greg Berhalter was a “big supporter” of his move to Arsenal, and remains confident he will retain his place in the national team, as he battles the Manchester City goalkeeper. zach steven to the starting point.

After loan spells with the second-tier Richmond Kickers, he took first place in 2018 and has been a mainstay ever since. He was named MLS Goalkeeper of the Year in 2021, a campaign in which he was also named MLS All-Star Game Player of the Year.

Turner enjoyed a similar height at the international level, making 18 appearances for the United States and supporting the United States with the Gold Cup title while winning the Golden Glove as the best goalkeeper of the tournament.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta told club site.

“He has shown with his performances in recent years both in MLS and internationally with the USA that he is the goalkeeper who will give us more strength next season.

“We welcome Matt and his family to the club and look forward to working together in the years to come.”