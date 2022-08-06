August 6, 2022

Artemis 1 rocket beside Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA

Artemis 1 moon rocket launch on August 18 to launch the moon

Cheryl Riley August 6, 2022 3 min read

NASA’s ambitious Artemis 1 moon mission is to return to the platform, one last time, before launch.

The Artemis 1 The stack will operate on the approximately 4 mile (6.4 km) journey from the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center to Launch Complex 39B on August 18, NASA Confirmed on Friday (5 August). The launch will keep Artemis 1 on track to embark on a weeks-long uncrewed journey around the Moon no later than August 29.

