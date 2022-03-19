As Mariupol attacked, Zhelensky believes that “this is the time to discuss.”

The President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, and his representative from the United States, Joe Biden, spoke to each other yesterday, and their exchange did not really change taxes. Joe Biden warns against Xi Jinping “Effects” China’s aid to Russia. The President of the United States has “Describes the implications and consequences of China providing material support to Russia in the face of brutal attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilians.”The White House said one Brief report.

If he did not specify what retaliatory measures China would take if it provided assistance to Russia, on the other hand, Joe Biden, “Comprehensive” According to the US President, there are already severe economic and financial sanctions imposed by the West on the regime of Vladimir Putin. A U.S. official clarified that he was a U.S. president “Honest and Direct” In front of his opponent, the exchange was a diplomatic way that was not too hot. “It simply came to our notice then [de la Chine] We’ll see. “U.S. executive spokeswoman Jen Zaki said.

If the White House report was nearly four hours late after the interview, China, for its part, quickly provided a version of the conversation. “The Ukrainian crisis is not something we wanted to see.” According to a Chinese television report, the exchange is still ongoing, the Chinese head of state said. He called his mate “We must work for peace and tranquility in the world” With him, according to the same source.

Beijing’s official statements maintain a certain ambiguity during and after the exchange of heads of state, where the US is urging China to stay away from Russia. So China is calling on the US and NATO “Conversation” With Russia “Security Concerns” From Moscow to Kiev, a Foreign Ministry Press Release Published at the end of the transaction. See also Jacob Deswariax in intensive care at CHUG

The same statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry calls for vague words “Great countries” At “Enough of one another”. And, against any form, warns in the most general manner “Wide and Blind Barriers” Who can “It paralyzes the already struggling world economy and causes irreparable losses.”