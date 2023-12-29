Asia markets decline; Chinese stocks make gains

9 hours ago

On Thursday, December 28, 2023, Chinese consumer electronics company Xiaomi unveiled its long-awaited electric car, but refused to reveal its price or specific launch date.

The model known as the Xiaomi SU7 “is in trial production and will arrive in the local market within a few months,” CEO Lei Jun said in a press release. Post Tuesday On the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. “The price has not been finalized yet.”

The Xiaomi SU7, pronounced “Sue Qi” in Mandarin, outperforms the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S in acceleration and other metrics, Li said during a three-hour presentation on Thursday.

– Evelyn Cheng