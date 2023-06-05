Asia Markets Rise After Biden Signs Debt Ceiling Bill; Oil rises due to OPEC+ cuts

one hour ago

China specific Caixin Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) It reached 57.1 in May, up slightly to the second highest since November 2020.

The reading saw a recent peak of 57.8 in March, rebounding from a recent low of 46.7 in November as the economy emerged from China’s strict Covid restrictions.

Caixin said in a statement on Monday that the rise coincided with a sharp increase in total new orders and a steady rise in new export business amid reports of strong market conditions and increased customer footfall.

The Services PMI for May posted the fifth consecutive month of an expansionary reading above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction, as services remain a bright spot in China’s uneven economic recovery.

“Service providers have remained optimistic in part because the market environment has improved in the post-Covid era,” said Wang Zhi, chief economist at Caixin Insight Group.

– Jihe Lee