Asia Pacific Markets Decline Ahead of US Jobs Report

The logo of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), operated by the Japan Exchange Group Inc. is displayed. (JPX), at the stock exchange in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, October 2, 2020.
Akio-kun | Bloomberg via Getty Images
Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region fell on Friday before US monthly jobs report, Which is likely to guide the monetary decision of the Federal Reserve in November.
The number of jobs is expected to rise by 275,000 in September, and unemployment is expected to remain steady at 3.7%, according to a survey of economists by Dow Jones.
Hong Kong Hang Seng Index It lost 1.13% and the Hang Seng Tech Index fell 2.8%. The Nikkei 225 In Japan it is down 0.6% and Topix is down 0.66%. in Australia , S & P / ASX 200 It decreased 0.57%.
South Korea Cosby Fractional gains while the KOSDAQ Index is down 0.38%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan fell about 1%. Markets in mainland China remain closed for a holiday.
Overnight in the United States, the major indexes fell – the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 346.93 points, or 1.15%, to 29,926.94. The S&P 500 fell 1.02% to 3,744.52, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.68% at 11073.31.
“Stocks suffered as markets awaited long-awaited US jobs data…and while comments from Federal Reserve officials maintained the ‘more needed’ sentiment,” ANZ Research analysts wrote in a note on Friday.
