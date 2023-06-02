Asia Pacific Markets, US Jobs Report, South Korea CPI

one hour ago

Oil prices traded slightly above the flat line as traders look forward to the OPEC+ meeting this weekend.

Global benchmark Brent crude fell 0.2% to $74.44 a barrel on Friday, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.24% to $70.27 a barrel.

“if [OPEC] “Don’t do anything, we could see prices really sell off, we’ve seen them sell off this week,” said Matt Smith, principal oil analyst at Kpler.

The oil cartel is unlikely to deepen production cuts at the next meeting, Reuters reported Quoting sources from the coalition.

Smith predicts that Brent prices could drop to $70 a barrel if OPEC maintains the status quo.

HSBC wrote in a report dated June 1 that “oil prices fell sharply in May, with the benchmark WTI dipping below $70 per barrel,” and the bank noted that the decline came despite OPEC+ announcements of production cuts. previously announced and which came into effect during the month.

Aside from the uncertainty surrounding the face of the US debt ceiling, weak growth indicators in China also weighed on prices, the report noted.

– Lee Ying Chan