Asia Pacific markets were mostly mixed due to lower supply from OPEC +

ANZ sees great opportunity for OPEC+ cut by 1 million barrels per day
Analysts at the company said in a note before the OPEC + meeting on the fifth of October, that he saw a “significant opportunity for a cut” of up to 1 million barrels per day.
This move is likely to be made to “counter the excessive bearishness in the market”.
The memo added that any production cuts of less than 500,000 barrels per day “will be ignored by the market.”
– Jie Lee
CNBC Pro: Investment pro says ETFs are a $10 trillion opportunity — and reveals areas of ‘tremendous’ value
Exchange-traded funds offer the advantage of diversification, says John Mayer, chief investment officer of Global X ETFs. He said the ETF market is “steadily growing” and is estimated to be worth around $10 trillion.
Names many opportunities for ETF investors in this volatile market.
Professional subscribers can Read more here.
– Xavier Ong
Manufacturers’ confidence in Japan is getting worse
Sentiment for Japan’s top manufacturers worsened in the July-September quarter, according to the latest quarterly survey on business sentiment from the Bank of Japan.
The leading indicator of major manufacturers’ sentiment came in at 8, down from the previous quarter’s reading of 9. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a rise of 11 points.
“Our expectation and market expectation was for the manufacturing reading to go up – supply conditions have improved, I have seen a muted effect on supply from the zero-Covid policies in China, and commodity prices are a bit lower,” said Stefan Anggrek, a senior official. Economist at Moody’s Analytics.
“The fact that the manufacturing side of the economy is not doing well is certainly not good for the outlook,” he told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia.”
He added that the non-manufacturing index rose slightly, which may mean that a late recovery of the Covid virus in Japan is underway.
– Abigail Ng
CNBC Pro: Five global stocks see trend of declining globalization, according to HSBC
New research from HSBC says supply chains, geopolitical tensions and deteriorating financial conditions have forced many global companies to turn “significantly” inward in search of resilient revenue and growth.
In a tough economic environment with recession pressures, the bank said an inward turn “may be beneficial” for these stocks.
The report is entitled “Retreat wave of globalization?” He said foreign sales of European companies fell to less than 50% in 2021, the lowest level in the past five years.
Oil prices jump after reports that OPEC + is considering production cuts
CNBC Pro: Should investors flee stocks? Strategists give their perspective – and reveal how to trade volatility
As monetary policy prepares to tighten further in the coming months, and Wall Street sinks deeper into the abyss of a bear market, many investors are beginning to wonder if it is now time to get out of the stock market and put their money into other asset classes.
CNBC Pro spoke to market watchers and pored over research from investment banks to see what the professionals think.
Professional subscribers can Read more here.
– Xavier Ong
“Amateur organizer. Wannabe beer evangelist. General web fan. Certified internet ninja. Avid reader.”
More Stories
5 signs that the world is heading towards a recession
Inflated betting Walmart will push customers to join the subscription service
Toyota chief says California gas-powered car ban will be ‘tough’ to meet