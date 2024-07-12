Asian Markets: US CPI, Yen Intervention

Core inflation, which excludes food and energy costs, rose 0.1% on the month and 3.3% from a year earlier, compared with expectations of 0.2% and 3.4%, respectively.

Early Friday morning, the yen suddenly rose against the dollar after the release of US inflation data, prompting analysts and traders to suspect possible intervention by the country’s finance ministry.

The yen was trading at 158.55 against the US dollar at around 12 a.m. Tokyo time after trading at around 161.52 late Thursday.

The British currency rose further against the US dollar, currently settling at 158.23.

Japan’s top currency diplomat Masato Kanda said on Friday that authorities will take necessary measures in the foreign exchange market.

Reuters also reported that Kanda said the recent moves in the yen had been fairly rapid, but declined to comment on whether authorities had intervened in the currency.