Aston Villa – Liverpool: English Premier League – live! | Premier League

May 10, 2022

Aston Villa – Liverpool: English Premier League – live!

“So this will be the last race for the Premier League title For the next five years? Rob Hesnay writes. “I would say that, with Manchester City signing Erling Haaland, it doesn’t look good for the team’s competitiveness. Premier League. “

Falk said the same when Manchester United signed Juan Sebastian Veron and Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2001, and when Chelsea bought Ballack and Andrei Shevchenko in 2006. Both teams won the title only once in the next five years. I mean, Haaland could score 50 goals by November, but I’m staying open for now, especially with Jurgen Klopp.

Team news

Steven Gerrard makes two changes from Aston Villa’s win over Burnley on Saturday. Marvelous Nakamba and Philippe Coutinho replace Calum Chambers and Aimee Buendia.

Jurgen Klopp sits on a number of his players ahead of the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday. In all, there are five changes from the 1-1 draw with Spurs at the weekend. Joel Matip, Costas Tsimikas, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota come for the heavyweight quintet of Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson (who is not among the divers), Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson and Mo Salah.

Aston Villa (4-D-2) Martinez. Cash, Konsa; Mings, Dean; Nakamba. McGinn, Douglas Louise; Coutinho. Watkins, Ings.
Subs: Olsen, Chambers, Crisin, A-Young, Erogpunam, Sanson, Carne Chukwimica, Buendia, Traore.

Liverpool (4-3-3) Alison. Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dyck, Tsimikas; Keita, Fabinho, Jones; Guetta, Mane, Diaz.
Subs: Keeler, Konate, Thiago, Milner, Firmino, Salah, Henderson, Gomez, Origi.

to rule John Moss.

Preamble

For all joints of the gin. It’s 2022, Liverpool are in a title race – and Steven Gerrard is a pivotal figure. Through a stationary computer game and a managerial playing tour, Gerard Aston Villa For his part, Liverpool plays tonight and Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on the last day of the season. He could help Liverpool win the title, or finish it in the next few hours.

if Liverpool Drop points tonight, it will be all over Twitter. Since they’ve got 41 points from their last 15 league games, stupid money is what he wins at Villa Park. But there’s no rest for the bad guys: the more successful you are, the more matches accumulate, and this is Liverpool’s 12th game in 39 days since their last international break.

One explanation for their draw with Tottenham on Saturday is that they showed signs of fatigue, mentally rather than physically, although in fact it is too early to jump to that conclusion. It shouldn’t surprise anyone if they Chase Villa outside the garden tonight.

Villa have won their last two games, ending a poor streak of performances, and they have players who could hurt Liverpool: Ole Watkins, Danny Ings and the artist formerly known as The Little Wizard.

Like Gerrard, Philippe Coutinho will experience some mixed emotions tonight.

Starting 8 pm

See also  Stephen Curry expected to return to the Golden State Warriors starting lineup in Game 5, sources say

