Astoria Important Food items prepares to near in Oct

It wasn’t the pandemic, for once.

An Astoria Key Food has explained to the state it will lay off all 151 of its staff and shut its doors this October.

Alternatively than the coronavirus, a proposed redevelopment of the Queens website led to a breakdown in lease negotiations involving Gentleman-Dell Foods Suppliers and landlord Jenel Management.

Jenel reportedly ideas to raze the two-story creating at 22-15 31st Road and exchange it with a 3-story framework that options Goal on the upper two floors, leaving place for a grocery store beneath. Michael Hirschhorn, who signifies the improvement for Jenel, did not straight away respond to inquiries.

Man-Dell chief administrative officer Roseann Marabello-Rivera explained that the two sides have been negotiating since 2018, but final spoke “a month back, perhaps a minimal more” and that negotiations ended up no lengthier energetic.

Jenel explained it has finalized a new lease for the ground-ground place with a “major grocery store chain” whilst it has still to be signed mainly because of the pandemic, according to NY1.

In the earlier, Hirschhorn experienced said he preferred for Crucial Foods to continue being, and that architectural designs accommodated a grocer on the ground flooring.

“They have been a excellent tenant for far more than 20 yrs and I want them to keep,” Hirschhorn advised the Astoria Article past calendar year. “We arrived up with a number of layouts, figures, fee schedules and we were being negotiating for two and a 50 % years.”

The Queens Daily Eagle has discovered A&H Acquisitions as a progress spouse on the internet site. The company could not be attained for remark.

Just about 100 workers at Crucial Food Astoria are members of the UFCW Area 1500, in accordance to the Eagle.

“It’s unfortunate how we convey to our workers they’re vital workers through the pandemic just one working day,” claimed Marabello-Rivera, “and give them unemployment notices the next.”

