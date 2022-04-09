Astronomers have discovered what could be the most distant galaxy yet

Astronomers have been jumping at each other into the past lately. Last week, a group using the Hubble Space Telescope announced that they had discovered what could be The farthest and oldest star ever seennicknamed Earendel, which shone 12.9 billion years ago, only 900 million years after the Big Bang.

Now another international group of astronomers, pushing the boundaries of Earth’s largest telescopes, say they’ve discovered what appears to be the oldest and most distant group of starlight ever seen: a reddish point usefully called HD1, which was pouring out massive amounts of energy only after 330 million years from the Big Bang. This world of time has yet to be explored. Another point, HD2 appears almost at a distance.

Astronomers can only guess what these blobs are – galaxies, quasars, or maybe something else entirely – while they wait for their chance to observe them with the new James Webb Space Telescope. Whatever it is, astronomers say, they can shed light on a crucial stage in the universe as it evolved from primordial fire to planets, life, and us.

“I was excited as a kid who watched the first fireworks in a fantastic and highly anticipated show,” said Fabio Paccucci of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. “This could be one of the first flashes of light illuminating the universe in a show that eventually created every star, planet, and even flower we see around us today – more than 13 billion years later.”