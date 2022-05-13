Astronomers, including Harvard University researchers, have captured the first image of the Milky Way’s supermassive black hole.

On Thursday, the world took a look at the first wild but mysterious image of the supermassive black hole at the center of our Milky Way. Astronomers believe that nearly all galaxies, including our own, have these giant black holes at their center, where light exists and matter cannot escape. Which makes it very difficult to get pictures of her. The light bends and twists chaotically due to gravity as it is sucked into the abyss along with the protected gas and dust. The color image unveiled Thursday is from the international consortium behind the Event Horizon Telescope, a group of eight synchronized radio telescopes around the world. Previous efforts had found the black hole at the center of our galaxy to be too fast to get a good image, and Ferial Ozil of the University of Arizona described the black hole as the “gentle giant at the center of our galaxy” while announcing the new image. The method of the black hole is called Sagittarius A (star), near the border of the constellations Sagittarius and Scorpio. It’s 4 million times larger than our sun, and this isn’t the first photo of a black hole. The same group released the first set in 2019 and it was from a galaxy 53 million light-years away. The Milky Way’s black hole is much closer, about 27,000 light-years away. With a light-year area of ​​5.9 trillion miles (9.5 trillion km), the project cost nearly $60 million with $28 million from the US National Science Foundation.

On Thursday, the world got a glimpse of the first wild but mysterious image of the supermassive black hole at the center of our Milky Way. Astronomers believe that almost all galaxies, including our own, have these giant black holes at their center, where no light and matter can escape, making it extremely difficult to get images of them. The light bends and twists chaotically due to gravity as it is sucked into the abyss along with the protected gas and dust. Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration via AP This image from the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration, Thursday, May 12, 2022, shows a black hole in the center of our Milky Way. The black hole of the Milky Way is called Sagittarius A*, near the boundary of the constellations Sagittarius and Scorpio. It is 4 million times larger than our sun. The image was taken by eight simultaneous radio telescopes around the world. The color photo unveiled on Thursday is from the international consortium behind event horizon telescope, a group of eight simultaneous radio telescopes around the world. Previous efforts have found that the black hole in the center of our galaxy is too fast to get a good picture. Feryal Ozel of the University of Arizona called the black hole "the gentle giant at the center of our galaxy" while announcing the new image. The black hole of the Milky Way is called Sagittarius A (asterisk), near the border of the constellations Sagittarius and Scorpio. It is 4 million times larger than our sun. This is not the first image of a black hole. The same group released the first set in 2019 and it was from a galaxy 53 million light years away. The Milky Way's black hole is much closer, about 27,000 light-years away. A light year is 5.9 trillion miles (9.5 trillion km). The project cost nearly $60 million with $28 million from the US National Science Foundation.

