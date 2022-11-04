Astros top Phillies in World Championship Game 5 behind Jeremy Peña, long-awaited Justin Verlander win

Rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña He drove in two main runs and a veteran ace Justin Verlander Devoured through five roles like Houston Astros beat Philadelphia Phyllis, 3-2, in game 5 of the world championship Thursday night. Verlander’s first professional World Championship win has the Astros on the cusp of the second championship for that position, and the first since the signal-stealing scandal.

night after Christian Jaffer And the threw a no-hitter company, Verlander… he didn’t. Give up running home Phyllis bullet hitter Kyle Schwarber, then had to overcome problems in the second and third half. At times it seemed as if the potential winner of Cy Young wouldn’t come out of a second. But he came out of every tricky situation, and crossed the five before handing it over to the Astros Bullpin.

A staple of the post-season, Verlander was 0-6 with a 6.07 ERA in eight world championships. He didn’t get any decision in the first game of the series after coughing in a five-game early lead.

Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña celebrates his home run during the fourth inning of the Game 5 World Championships. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The Astros defense saves the situation

Dominating throughout the series, Houston’s thinners required some great defensive assists this time around.

Had to work on first base when Yuli Gouriel They walked out with an injury hit in a rundown, Astros’ Tree Mancini He found himself in a big moment.

With Velez rising to rally in eighth, he snatched a sore ground ball off Kyle Schwarber’s racket that would have brought a third-place tie, and may have scored the go-ahead from the start. In the ninth game, a midfielder and a Philadelphia player Chas McCormick He made a great catch by jumping the fence to take extra bases from him JT Realmoto.

In the end, Dusty Becker got five points from closer distance Ryan Presley.

Altuve, Peña raise the Astros . squad

The two biggest hitters of the Astros took the offensive. Continuing on his first stellar playoff, Peña singled out Houston in the first inning, then finished fourth. Jose Altove spent the night preparing the table for him. After a slump in October, Altuve hit two strokes, walked and scored twice.

The story continues

The Astros will return to Houston with a championship on the table. Friday will be a holiday — MLB kept it on the schedule after it rained in Game 3 — and Game 6 will be Saturday night. Framber Valdez He will win the title while Velez will hand the ball to him Zach Wheeler.

How did we get here? Follow everything you need to know about the World Championships: