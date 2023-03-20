ASUS officially launched the GeForce RTX 4080 Noctua Edition at $1,650 / €1,699.99

ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 Noctua Edition graphics card

Following the smashing success of the ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 Noctua Edition, the Noctua Edition of ASUS’ GeForce RTX 4080 is the third graphics card to feature Noctua fans and a heatsink designed by Noctua.

By switching from the stock three slim 110mm fans to two award-winning Noctua NF-A12x25 PWM 120mm fans and to a more elaborate heatsink designed with a vapor chamber and five instead of two 8mm heatpipes, ASUS TUF heats and acoustics. The original Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 can be greatly improved upon for the Noctua edition, making it the quietest card in its class.

“Building on the success or our previous collaboration, we are excited to introduce the ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 Noctua Edition. Once again, we’ve combined our expertise with Noctua’s mastery of low-noise cooling to create a graphics card that delivers an unparalleled experience without compromising noise levels, reflecting the strength and innovation of our collaboration.” said Kent Chen (Corporate Vice President and General Manager, Multimedia Business Unit, ASUS). “The first two Noctua Edition graphics cards were a resounding success, so we are proud to continue our partnership with ASUS,” said Roland Mossig (CEO of Noctua), “As with previous Noctua Edition cards, we worked closely with ASUS to create the quietest card in the industry.” in its class, providing low noise levels characteristic of the GeForce RTX 4080 series”.

While the heatsinks on the RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 Noctua Edition have already been engineered in aspects such as size and heatpipe design in order to make the most of the superior aerodynamic performance of the Noctua NF-A12x25 fans, the heatsink of the RTX 4080 Noctua has been completely redesigned. Version from the ground up for maximum thermal efficiency: By adding a steam chamber and using its superior heat diffusion capabilities to transfer thermal energy to five instead of two 8mm heat pipes (plus three instead of six 6mm tubes), the version provides Noctua has much better cooling performance than the original TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4080. This, in turn, enables it to operate at slower fan speeds, combined with the class-leading efficiency of the NF-A12x25 fans, for quieter operation than any other air-cooled card in its class.

Like previous Noctua Edition cards, the GeForce RTX 4080 model features a dual BIOS system that enables customers to switch between a Performance profile that delivers lower GPU temperatures and a Quiet profile that allows for slightly higher temperatures in order to achieve the best possible acoustics. To meet the requirements of Noctua customers, the Quiet profile is set as the default.

For enthusiast users who want to take it a step further, the included ASUS GPU Tweak III software provides additional capabilities such as custom fan curves or voltage reduction. Reducing the card’s thermal output can make the card run quieter. For example, reducing the GPU voltage by about 100mV can lower GPU temperatures by several degrees and thus expand the thermal margin to slow the fans down even further.

The GeForce RTX 4080 Noctua Edition features a semi-passive fan control setting (ASUS 0dB technology) that can turn off the fans completely when the GPU temperature drops below 50°C. This means that in typical configurations with low to moderate ambient temperatures and well-ventilated cases, the card can run quite passively at low GPU loads such as during office productivity tasks, web browsing, or even light gaming. Even with high GPU loads such as during gaming or benchmarking, fan speeds will remain very low as long as the ambient temperature inside the case is not excessive.

In short, the ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 Noctua Edition is the perfect card for quiet cooling enthusiasts who demand serious GPU performance without sacrificing running quietness.

