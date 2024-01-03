At a glance you get a new unified Pixel settings page

Google Pixel devices are now unified in their “At a Glance” settings where everything appears on one new page. This first appeared for some users in mid-October, but is now widely available.
After previously splitting it across two settings pages (Google App and Android System Intelligence), you'll now find all the on/off switches at a glance in one list. As always, long press on the top of the Pixel Launcher > Personalization > Settings settings to access.
It starts with the new “Quick Usage” toggle, which was previously located in the Pixel Launcher settings, followed by shortcuts to various system and account settings: Sensitive Content on the Lock Screen, Personalization Using App Data, Personalization Using Google Account Data, Usage Your Google Activity, and Assistant Personal Results , home and work addresses, smart Gmail features, and location.
This is followed by 19 features at a glance:
|weather
|Share rides
|Air quality
|Travel
|Alerts
|fitness
|Earthquake warning
|Security check
|Coming
|Timer and stopwatch
|Work profile
|Connected devices
|Food and home orders
|Cross-device timer
|Parcel delivery
|door bell
|He travels daily to work
|Flashlight
|time to leave
On a related note, Google in recent weeks has removed Bedtime: “Your next bedtime from the Clock app.” Additionally, in a store: “Shopping lists and Google Pay rewards cards when in supported stores” is not yet rolled out.
