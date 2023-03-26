At a rally in Waco, a former stronghold of anti-federalism, Trump denied any “wrongdoing.”

Threatened by indictment, the former US president pleaded not guilty on Saturday in Texas for his first campaign rally for the US presidential election.

Donald Trump at his first campaign rally in Waco, Texas on March 25, 2023. Leah Millis / Reuters

Donald Trump has denied everything.crimeAnd he pleaded not guilty Saturday in Waco. There he held his first campaign rally For the US presidential election. While several thousand people clapped for the billionaire’s preferred oratorical exercise, under the Texan sun, the crowd was far from the 15,000 expected, according to journalists at the venue.

“We represent a great force behind Donald Trump, waiting to be unleashed“, Kelly Heath, 49, traveled hundreds of kilometers from Georgia (southeast) to admire his statue. “I love him, he is our saviorMariana Botroghi, 69 years old retiree.

This content is not accessible.

The crowd was far from the expected 15,000. Leah Millis / Reuters

A Donald Trump campaign rally in Waco, Texas on March 25, 2023. Nakamura/Reuters Cell

“Not a crime, misdeed or affair”

The former US president, threatened with indictment, has been stamping for more than a week Threat of immediate arrest In the case of paying porn star Stormy Daniels just before her 2016 victory in New York, Elections, a criminal offense, paid the actress to keep quiet.

The billionaire received thunderous applause by lashing out at Alvin Brock, the Manhattan attorney in charge of the investigation, and his colleagues.Far left fanatics“. “New York District Attorney, under the auspices and direction of the “Ministry of Justice” in Washington DC“Investigation underway”One that is not a crime or wrongdoing or affair“, he affirmed in front of his followers, once again condemned”witch hunt“.

On March 21, he attempted to rally a wave of supporters on the streets of Manhattan to counter what he called immediate arrests, which did not happen. “All presidents have had mistresses. Why didn’t he?“, estimated Louise, a 72-year-old retiree who, along with her 16-year-old grandson, “Big fanAlthough Trump is not of voting age.

The former president has been threatened with investigations into the 2020 Georgia election campaign and his handling of classified White House records.

Very symbolic place

To address his fans, the former US President chose Waco, Texas, South America. The city of 130,000 people was the scene of a murderous attack 30 years ago by a faction opposed to federal authority. In the spring of 1993, the world was brought to a standstill for 51 days by the FBI’s raid on a farm where armed followers of Guru David Koresh had stationed themselves. Seventy-six members of the unit, including 20 children, died in the farm fire. Four police officers were also killed.

This content is not accessible.

Donald Trump has made no mention of the drama, and a spokesman told reporters that the Texas city was chosen because of its central location and its good connections.

He tried to find a second wind with the bought-in crowd on Saturday, at stands selling everything from hats to the Trump brand’s entire panoply.Trump 2024“and”Trump is a woman» For a white shirt with the words: «God, guns, Trump in Waco, Texas“. Because while most polls have him winning the primary, his campaign is struggling to gain the momentum it had hoped for.

The billionaire continues, against all odds, to speak The alleged “frauds” were never proven In the 2020 election, a segment of the right — especially its wealthiest donors — has become the new champion of the hard right, Ron DeSantis, 44 years. The governor of Florida has not yet officially entered the race, but will be one of his biggest rivals for the 2024 Republican nomination. At the very least.