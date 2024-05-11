At Eurovision 2024, Israel’s representative Eden Golan shouted during his live performance

Image Alliance / DPA/Image Alliance via Getty I Image Alliance / DPA/Image Alliance via Getty I Eden Colon sang “Hurricane” at Eurovision 2024

Eurovision – The Eurovision Grand Final takes place this May 11 live from the Malmö Arena in Sweden. This year, the audience, the public and the candidates are all nervous. Some of the 25 stage performances and Slimane’s original compositions were more scrutinized this year than others. This was especially the case with singer Edan Golan, Israel’s representative in the wake of the war in Gaza.

During his performance on stage, he was applauded and supported by many flags, but as some viewers pointed out on social networks, he was widely booed by the public in the Swedish room.

As a result of masking Boos’s noise, his microphone volume seems to have been turned up slightly to drown out the audience. Anyway, that’s what some internet users are pointing out.

It would be the “anti-booing” technology that the organization had already denied using during Thursday’s semi-final, where the candidate was active and booed for the first time. HuffPost UK.

Eurovision 2024 has been cancelled

This edition is indeed marked by many disturbances and controversies. For months, discontent has been growing around Israel’s presence in this edition, in the wake of the war in Gaza. There were several calls for a boycott from some of the other attendees to stop Eden Colon’s performance. For several days, there have been demonstrations against its presence in the city of Malmö.

In another unprecedented event in the history of the competition, a candidate was disqualified. Dutchman Joost Klein was withdrawn after the semi-finals and is under judicial review. “incident” Following a complaint from a product team member. Finally, several representatives have already announced that they will not present their points: Käarijä Finnish artist finished second in last year’s competition, Alessandra is the Norwegian candidate for 2023, but also the Dutch representatives.

The only certainty is that one candidate will win the race and win Lorraine, at least under the most unlikely of circumstances. For now, according to the bookmakers, Israel is in second place in the ranking.

