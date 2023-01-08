At least 1 was killed and dozens injured in a subway train collision in Mexico City



Mexico City

CNN

–



Two trains collide Mexico City On Saturday, the city’s mayor said the subway system killed at least one person and injured 57 others.

At a press conference, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said the train driver is in serious condition after the accident at La Raza and Potrero stations on metro line 3.

The mayor said four other people were taken to hospital after they were rescued in an operation involving the Ministry of Defense, the Navy and the Civil Protection Agency.

“As always, our priority is the victims as well as getting justice,” she said.

Mexico The city’s attorney general’s office wrote on Twitter that it had launched a government-authorized investigation into the collision.

The city’s subway is one of the busiest public transportation systems in the world, serving a metropolitan area home to an estimated 20 million people in the densely populated metropolis.

This collision is the latest fatal accident to hit the Mexico City metro following the collapse of Subway No. 12 in May 2021, killing 26 people and injuring dozens.

According to 2021 Report By the city government, construction defects led to this collapse.

The investigation suggested that the missing welds of the metal pins, which did not appear to have been well attached to the steel beams supporting the concrete slab and the rails of the elevated train, were among the The number of issues that contributed to the accident.

The report said missing metal studs in some sections of the structure, different types of concrete used in the slab, and incomplete or poorly welded joints were among the other factors that caused the elevated railway to buckle, sending two subway cars tumbling into the streets. below. .