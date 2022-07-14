July 14, 2022

At least 21 dead, dozens seriously injured and missing… Horrific toll from Russian bombing of Vinnytsia

Rusty Knowles July 14, 2022 2 min read

Cover Image: Ukrainian Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky discovered scenes of destruction in Vinnytsia on July 14. Efrem Lukatsky/AP

  • According to Russian state news agency TASS, quoted Vitaly KiselevOfficer of the “Luhansk People’s Republic”, Russian and separatist forces entered the Sivarsk region of Ukraine’s Donetsk region. According to him, these promises cannot be verified at present and the city may collapse in a few days.
  • Donetsk Region Governor Pavlo Kyrilenko made the statement on Thursday morning “One dead and five injured” In BakhmoutAnd then, according to him, a Russian bomber in this zone to the east of Ukraine.
  • The death toll from Sunday’s Russian bombing of an apartment building in Chasiv Yaril in eastern Ukraine has been reassessed to at least 48, including a child.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday night described the attack as one of the worst. “The Horrors of Total War”.
  • Russia and Ukraine made progress on the thorny issue of curbing grain exports at a meeting of military experts in Istanbul on Wednesday. From Ukrainian ports, Turkey will announce further negotiations on the matter next week.
  • North Korea has officially recognized the two pro-Russian breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine., as independent nations, North Korean state media reported Thursday morning. Kyiv has announced it is cutting diplomatic ties with Pyongyang.
  • Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday ruled out ceding territories to Russia.As part of a possible peace agreement, it states that no peace talks have taken place between Moscow and Kiev.
