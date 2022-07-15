July 15, 2022

At least 23 people have died and dozens more are injured and missing in Vinnytsia, which has been bombed by the Russian military.

Rusty Knowles July 15, 2022 2 min read

Cover Image: A rescue operation near the site of the bombing in Vinnytsia, Ukraine. July 14, 2022. Efrem Lukatsky/AP

  • A A press release issued tonightHigh representative ofEuropean Union (EU) For Foreign and Security Policy, Joseph Borrelland the European Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janes LenarczykDeclare that “The European Union strongly condemns the continued indiscriminate attacks on civilian buildings, including hospitals, schools and shelters” Vinnytsia.
  • The Secretary General of the United Nations is Antonio Guterres “landed” By the number of civilian casualties in Vinnytsia. He “Condemns any attack against civilians or civilian infrastructure and reiterates its call for those responsible for these violations to be held accountable” international law, his spokesman said.
  • According to Russian state news agency TASS, quoted Vitaly KiselevOfficer of the “Luhansk People’s Republic”, Russian and separatist forces entered the Sivarsk region of Ukraine’s Donetsk region. According to him, these promises cannot be verified at present and the city may collapse in a few days.
  • Donetsk Region Governor Pavlo Kyrilenko announced this Thursday morning. “One dead and five injured” In BakhmoutAnd then, according to him, a Russian bombing in this part of eastern Ukraine.
  • The death toll from Sunday’s Russian bombing of an apartment building in Chasiv Yaril in eastern Ukraine has been reassessed to at least 48, including a child.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday night described the attack as one of the worst. “The Horrors of Total War”.
  • North Korea has officially recognized the two pro-Russian breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine., as independent nations, North Korean state media reported Thursday morning. Kyiv has announced it is cutting diplomatic ties with Pyongyang.
  • Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday ruled out ceding territories to Russia.As part of a possible peace agreement, it states that no peace talks have taken place between Moscow and Kiev.
