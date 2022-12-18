At least 450 children have been killed since the conflict began

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

: In Ukraine, winter has started and coal is a solution for heating people. In the mines, there is a shortage of male workers Women are invited to descend into the galleries. Earlier, some were already employed, but on the surface in very different tasks. “We’re short on men, so we’re replacing them. I’m motivated to do that and help the Army in our fight.”One of them says.

(France Television)

: “We are free from Russian pipelines.”

Germany opens its first liquefied natural gas terminal Purpose: To avoid shortages and replace Russian supplies, halted by war in Ukraine. “Good day for our country”On the deck of a boat on the shores of the North Sea, a few meters from the Wilhelmshaven terminal, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, wearing a bright yellow jacket, rejoiced.

(Michael Sohn/AFP)

: After yesterday’s massive missile strikes, metro traffic was disrupted at Q as people took shelter there. Transport started this morning and drinking water was distributed. Electricity has also been restored in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city. We have compiled the highlights of the day in this article.

(Yuri Tyachishin/AFP)

: Power was restored in Kharkiv today and water returned to Kyiv, where a third of residents are without power, according to local officials. Conversely, in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine, “Water and heat supply stopped”He reprimands the mayor of the city.

: Four people were killed and 15 wounded in a Russian attack in the Dnipropetrovsk region, a Ukrainian presidential office official said. According to the same source, another Russian bombing killed one person and injured three others in the Kherson region.

: “At the end of the strike, the supply of arms and ammunition of foreign manufacture was blocked, stockpile advance. [des forces ukrainiennes] War zones have been cordoned off, operations of weapons production and repair facilities (…) have been suspended”, the Russian Defense Ministry boasted in a press release. Friday’s attacks were condemned “War Crimes” by the European Union.

: The Russian military is confirming this afternoon that foreign weapons are being supplied to Ukrainian forces in the wake of yesterday’s massive strikes in Ukraine and the country’s power outages.

: Here’s an update on the news at 2pm:

• A heartwarming post. Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office said on Saturday that at least 450 children had died as a result of Russian military fighting and shelling.

: This child’s death in Kryvvyi Rih adds to the long list of children killed since the beginning of the Russian invasion. According to the Ukrainian Prosecutor General, The newspaper quoted Independence of Kiev450 children have died and 863 have been injured in Ukraine since February 24. Authorities are still searching for 331 missing children and have deported more than 13,600 Ukrainian minors to Russia.

: The body of a one-year-old child was found last night in the rubble of a bombed-out house in Kryvyi Rih, in the south of the country. He is the governor of Dnipropetrovsk region who announced the news on Facebook this morning. “Writing is very difficult…”, he commented. On Friday, four people were killed and 13 injured in bombings in the city that the Russian military has attacked for days.

: The announcement comes as Ukraine was targeted by new Russian missile strikes yesterday, causing a nationwide power outage, according to Ukrainian officials.

: Vladimir Putin spoke yesterday with people responsible for Russian military action in Ukraine, let the Kremlin know this morning. Especially for the head of the Russian state “held a meeting” With the participation of Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov “There were separate meetings with commanders.” of various units of the army engaged in the operation.