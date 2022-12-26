December 26, 2022

At least 51 people were poisoned by the ammonia leak

At least 51 people were poisoned on Sunday evening in Byrod area in the southeast Serbia, the city’s mayor told reporters after a tank car leaked ammonia following a train derailment. “There were 51 cases of poisoning. Seven people were taken to the nearby big city of Nis (hospital). Mayor By Pirot Vladan Vasic, in a press conference.

A state of emergency has been declared in “a part of Beirut”, a city of about 60,000 people, which specifically means closing schools. The train derailed earlier in the evening, causing “a leak (of ammonia) and a large spillage. gas In the atmosphere,” he said Ministry of Home Affairs In a press release.

Security perimeter

The ministry has asked the people of the area not to come out of their houses. Traffic was blocked on several roads. It was made up of twenty tank cars carrying toxic materials from the train Bulgaria Neighboring, state-owned rail freight company, Srbija Kargo said.

The company said the train derailed “outside the city” and there were no casualties or injuries at the scene. The same source also said that a security perimeter of four kilometers has been set up as a precaution.

