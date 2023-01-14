At least five people were killed and 27 injured in a strike on a residential building in Dnipro, local officials say.

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

: 8 pm! Let’s read the news before sitting down to eat.

Ukraine has been hit hard by the series of attacks by Russia. In Dnipro, At least 5 people were killed and 27 injured when a building collapsed. In Kharkiv and Lviv, strikes affected electricity and water supply networks.

• For or against Scooter Self service? This is the question that the people of Paris have to answer At the local polls in early AprilMayor Anne Hidalgo announced in an interview Parisian.

Météo France has announced that the mercury will drop significantly from tomorrow. But beware, it only reverts to seasonal patterns.

The lens returns the pressure to the PSG After his laborious win over Auxerre (1-0).. Song et Or, the capital club’s Dolphins, are just three points behind the leaders.

: @gunslinger uncle I’m not in a position to give you an answer, but I know that in Europe alone, many countries have developed it in their area, meaning that it would be practical for a country to provide a large number of them to simplify schmilpic. I quote you This article is from the Council on European Foreign Affairs (in French). :

“The Leopard 2 tank, first introduced in 1979 and gradually upgraded, is used by 13 European armies: Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Turkey together, which are among the countries that have this vehicle. There are more than 2,000 varieties.“

: Out of curiosity, is there uniformity in ammunition calibers between different models of modern European tanks?

: “Clearly, this will not be a game-changer on the ground. The delivery of modern tanks will have a major impact on the ground only on three conditions: these tanks are delivered in similar configurations (there are nine different types of Leopard 2. In Europe), the second is that the Ukrainians learn [à s’en servir], and all these must be given in numbers. It’s not 13 or 15 tanks that will change the war.”

: Marc Chassillan, engineer and defense and security consultant, mentioned on our TV (DTT’s channel 27, not missing a good reflex) that these supplies represent a platoon, so between 12 and 15 tanks.

: Right, today, the United Kingdom announced the delivery of heavy tanks to Ukraine. “These are substantial and powerful machines that are used to drill linesTrenches, explains Pierre de Jong, an expert in geopolitics and a former Marine Corps colonel. The problem is volume. Giving a hundred tanks is not enough. You need hundreds, you don’t change the balance of power with a few dozen.”

His interview with our radio comrades can be found in detail here.

: “Russia launches another massive missile attack on Ukrainian cities… Can Russian terrorism be stopped? Yes, it is possible. Is there anything else to do in Ukraine other than the battlefield? Unfortunately, no.”

: A few minutes past 18 hours. We take into account the evening news.

A tense demonstration in LutserathIn Germany, thousands of environmentalists protested in the mud An open pit coal mine.

60,000 people died in China in one month In medical structures, notify the country’s medical authorities. The number does not account for deaths outside hospitals.

: @Nano While on the Russian side, estimates speak of a mobilization of 500,000 men (but not necessarily well-trained or well-equipped), Ukrainian officials aim to create three new military forces equivalent to 75,000 soldiers, says Herv Plegin, the director. EU civil servants, cited in this article Picaro.

: Hello We often talk about the possibility of mobilization on the Russian side and its possible impact on the development of this conflict, but what about the Ukrainian side? Do you have any statistics? And how important is it to mobilize women? Thanks for your comment. with love Yan C

: Presents “Saturday 1:15 PM” magazine Crossing the Ukrainian city of Odessa in the company of a singer of the city’s opera. “We adapt quickly to the dark and see in the dark like cats”says Konstantin, describing his daily life marked by power outages.

Here is part of the report that aired at noon.

: New assessment of Russian attack on city of Dnipro: 2 dead and 27 wounded. The victims, including children, were taken to hospital, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk state administration said.

: Other Russian strikes affected strategic energy infrastructure in Kharkiv (northeast Ukraine) and Lviv (west of the country), with local authorities warning of power cuts, and in Lviv, drinking water networks.

: A series of Russian attacks in Ukraine. The latest report is that ten people, including three others, have been injured in the collapse of a residential building in Dnipro (in the east of the country), according to local authorities. on their Telegram account. Two children were among the injured.

: “Sending the tanks [d’assaut lourds Challenger 2 en Ukraine] will by no means hasten the end of military wars, but will intensify them and cause new casualties”The Russian Embassy in London said. The UK has announced this morning that it will supply this type of armored vehicle to the Ukrainian army.

: We have a coffee and an update on the news:

• United Kingdom to deliver Challenger 2 heavy assault tanks to Kyiv, Downing Street announces. It is the first Western country to send this type of armored vehicle to Kyiv. Follow our life.

• The Prime Minister was a guest of France Inter this morning. The French are very humble people “care less” By postponing the retirement age Retirement at 64 was provided for by the government’s reform plan, particularly promised by Elizabeth Bourne.

• Nearly 60,000 deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded in medical facilities Since health restrictions were lifted in China a month ago, according to health officials. According to the UN, official figures are often underestimated.

: Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the Europeans have already delivered almost 300 modernized Soviet tanks to kyiv. But they have never sent Western heavy tanks before, despite repeated requests from Ukraine.

: During a call, Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak agreed “to enjoy” Recent Ukrainian successes “Repulsed the Russian troops”. These tanks “Strengthen us on the battlefield”The President of Ukraine promised after the announcement.

: Downing Street announces that the United Kingdom will provide heavy Challenger 2 tanks to Kyiv. It is the first Western country to send this type of armored vehicle to Kyiv. London did not specify the number of vehicles provided, and did not specify how Ukrainian troops would be trained in the use and maintenance of these tanks.

: Kiev and Moscow each continue to claim control over the small town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine. Russia claims to have captured the scene of heavy fighting between the two armies. “Soledar is under the control of the Ukrainian authorities, our forces control it”The governor of the Donetsk region responds.

: An aerial alert is underway in eastern and northern Ukraine. The head of the regional council of Dnipropetrovsk region says the bombers took off from a Russian air base in Engels.

: A new point in this Saturday news:

: “Russia is too isolated” At the United Nations, According to Nicolas de RivierePermanent Representative of France UN But Moscow is sticking to its guns, and moving on“Make your goals very clear”.

: Several explosions were heard at Q this morning. “Missile attack on critical infrastructure” taking place in the Ukrainian capital, an adviser to the president said. Vitaly Klitschko, the mayor of the city, invited the residents of the Dnibrovsky district. “Stay in residences”.

: Here is the first point from this Saturday morning news:

• Ukrainian authorities report explosions just occurred in Kyiv. According to them, key infrastructures were targeted. Follow our life.

• Prime Minister SAV continues on pension reform. Elizabeth Bourne France Inter will be the guest of the show “We are not stopping the environment”.From 9:10 am onwardsThe government’s plan should continue to be protected.

• An Iranian-British The hanging was carried out In Iran, the Iranian Judicial Authority announces Mizan Online. Alireza Akbari Sentenced to death for espionage.

• Richard Casquet is off to a perfect start to 2023. The Frenchman knocked out the world no.12Cameron Norrie in the final of the ATP 250 tournament in Auckland (4-6, 6-4, 6-4).