At least four people were killed in Russian bombing of Kherson

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

: In Kherson, people are now living under bombs and many are fleeing the city. France 2 report.

(France 2)

: At least four people were killed and ten wounded in a blast today in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, where Russian troops withdrew two weeks ago. “Russian invaders opened fire on a residential area using multiple rocket launchers. A large building caught fire”Yaroslav Yanushevich, head of the Kherson military administration, wrote in a telegram.

: Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a warning “Serious Consequences” This is a result of Russian oil price controls. A preference expressed by the G7, a coalition of states that includes the European Union and Australia. It should declare the prescribed limit “in the next few days”A US Treasury Department official said yesterday.

: Guest of Franceinfo, President of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Raffaele CrociReturning to the situation of the Ukrainian nuclear fleet and especially Zaporizhia, where “The attacks will continue” And “The situation has not improved”, according to him. Here is his full text.

(Franceinfo)

: Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko announced that water supply has been restored throughout the capital. The public has lost it since yesterday. Following the Russian bombing.

: It’s 2 PM, a few minutes have passed, and here’s a new point in the headlines:

• The Ministry of Energy announces that three Ukrainian nuclear power plants controlled by Kyiv have been reconnected to the electricity grid. After massive strikes by Russia, they were cut yesterday. Follow our life.

• The Goncourt prize for high school students is awarded to Sabile Gousseup For his book Beirut-sur-Seine (stock).

• Finistère and Morbihan Orange alerts are placed on “waves-submerging”., due to acute inflammation. The warning is valid from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Let’s go to the second meeting in between Uruguay and South Korea.

: For its part, Moscow blames Ukrainian troops for the latest bombings. “No strike was conducted at Kew”, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said. “All damages (…) were the result of the fall of foreign and Ukrainian anti-aircraft missiles installed in residential areas of the Ukrainian capital.”

: After yesterday’s bomb attacks in Kiev, Lviv and several other Ukrainian cities, the French Foreign Ministry blames Russia. “War Crimes”. “This systematic targeting of the population as winter approaches reflects a clear Russian desire to harass the Ukrainian population, depriving them of water, heat and electricity to undermine their resilience.”A spokesperson for the Quai d’Orsay said in a press release.

: It’s afternoon, here’s a new point on topics:

• The Ministry of Energy announces that three Ukrainian nuclear power plants controlled by Kyiv have been reconnected to the electricity grid. After massive strikes by Russia, they were cut off yesterday. Follow our life.

• Scrutiny of the LFI bill to enshrine abortion in the Constitution begins in the National Assembly. You can follow the discussions in our lives.

• Finistère and Morbihan Orange alerts are placed on “waves-submerging”., due to acute inflammation. The warning is valid from 3pm to 6pm.

• The name of the winner of the Goncourt des lycées must be announced at 12:45 p.m. We will surely inform you about it in this live.

: Ministry of Energy announces that three Ukrainian nuclear power plants under kyiv control have been reconnected to the electricity grid. They were cut off yesterday after massive Russian strikes. “If there are no fresh strikes, the deficit can be reduced significantly [d’électricité] At the end of the day energy system”Ministry adds.

: Russia announced that it had distributed Russian passports to more than 80,000 residents of four regions of Ukraine. In September, Moscow arranged “Freedom Referendum”qualified as “Simulacra” By Kiev and its allies, in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions.

: Breton composer Erwan Koig has brought together French artists to record a CD for the benefit of Ukrainian children. Rarely published, eponymous project Peace will come Pre-stimulated reactions, Some come directly from the Ukrainian front line.

: Here are the topics at 9:

• Finistère and Morbihan Orange alerts are placed on “waves-submerging”., due to acute inflammation. The warning is valid from 3pm to 6pm.

• China set a new record for Covid-19 infections yesterday with 31,444 new local cases, according to the Ministry of Health. Dozens of residential buildings are on lockdown as Beijing faces an epidemic peak.

• An investigation into Samuel Patty established that the history-geography professor felt “Deeply concerned“In the days before his assassination, in October 2020, according to the final report of the counter-terrorism sub-directorate consulted by franceinfo.

• Volodymyr Zelensky condemned, last night at the UN, a “Crime Against Humanity”After new Russian strikes on infrastructure in Ukraine. Here’s what to remember from yesterday.

: Here are the titles (and some dust) at 6:

• China set a new record for Covid-19 infections yesterday with 31,444 new local cases, according to the Ministry of Health. Dozens of residential buildings are on lockdown as Beijing faces an epidemic peak.

• An investigation into Samuel Patty established that the history-geography professor felt “Deeply concerned“In the days before his assassination, in October 2020, according to the final report of the counter-terrorism sub-directorate consulted by franceinfo.

• Volodymyr Zelensky condemned, last night at the UN, a “Crime Against Humanity”After new Russian strikes on infrastructure in Ukraine. Here’s what to remember from yesterday.

•Three bodies, a couple and their daughter, Found yesterday in a house near Rennes. According to a letter found at the scene, the father killed his relatives before committing suicide.