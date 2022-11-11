At least four people were killed when a Russian missile hit a residential building in Mykolayiv, in the south of the country

Ukraine gets new US military aid, $400 million

The US continues its massive military aid to Ukraine. Washington announced Thursday evening a new tranche of $400 million (about 400 million euros) in aid, bringing to $18.6 billion in U.S. military aid since the Russian offensive began on February 24.

The new support includes four Avenger short-range anti-aircraft systems, light armor-mounted mobile systems and an unspecified number of Stinger missiles. Take into account “Incessant and brutal Russian airstrikes on Ukraine’s critical civilian infrastructure make additional air defense capabilities critical”Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters.

This new endowment includes missiles for the older generation Hawk systems, which Spain has handed over to Kiev, as well as shells, missiles for the Himars precision artillery systems, and various munitions.