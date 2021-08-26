At least six people have been killed in two bomb blasts near Kabul airport

One person was injured on a stretcher in Kabul on August 26, 2021. Representative Kohsar / AFP

Two bomb blasts near Kabul airport on Thursday, August 26, killed at least six people and injured 60 others, the Italian NGO Emergency Hospital in Kabul, which received a portion of its victims, announced on Twitter. In recent days, thousands of Afghans have gathered around the area in hopes of being expelled from the country, which has fallen into the hands of the Taliban.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the blasts took place near the Abbey Gate and the Baron Hotel, one of the airport’s three access points. The latter was used exclusively by the British army to prepare its exits.

Discharges will continue

The Pentagon said some of the victims were Americans. “No French soldier, guard or diplomat was hired at Abe Cattle today”, Tweet for his part David Martin, French Ambassador to Afghanistan.

Speaking from Dublin, he returns to work, saying Emmanuel Macron will still try to leave France on Thursday afternoon. “Several hundred” Afghans from Kabul. Mr. “Maximum” All of these people manage to evacuate, but without guarantees due to the security situation “Extreme Tension” At Kabul Airport.

After the crisis meeting, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that deportation would continue. “We are coming to an end now, we are coming to an end”, Said the head of the British government. “No casualties were reported from the British Army or the government.” He informed the British Ministry of Defense in the afternoon.

Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), declared his role a priority “Rest[ait] People should be evacuated to a safe environment as soon as possible. The final evacuation must be completed by August 31.

Warning of immediate threat

Early Thursday morning, the Taliban ⁇ [condamné] Bomb blast targeting civilians at airport, By their spokesman Jabihullah Mujahid. ⁇ The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a U.S. military base. He added. A U.S. diplomatic source estimated Thursday afternoon “Very possible” The attacks were carried out by the Islamic State, which did not share the same ideology as the Taliban.

Several Western nations called on their compatriots to leave Kabul airport quickly due to threats from Wednesday night to Thursday. ⁇ Terrorists “, In which United States, Australia and United Kingdom. People “Currently in Abe, the eastern and northern entrances must exit immediately.”, Citing the US State Department “Security Threats”.

Australian Diplomacy a “The biggest threat of a terrorist attack”. It also called on its compatriots to evacuate near London airport “To a safe place”, Further instructions are pending, or those who may have left Afghanistan in other ways, to do so “At the same time”.

