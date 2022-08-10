At least six people were killed and three others injured in Russian attacks that hit the nearby town of Baghmouth in the country’s east.

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

In the Gironde, 10,000 people were evacuated and 6,200 hectares burned.. According to local authorities, the fire is still progressing. Elizabeth Bourne and Gerald Dormanin will be there tomorrow.

A man suspected of starting fires in Aveyron and Lozère was charged with “involuntary destruction by fire” and placed under judicial supervision. The fire destroyed an area of ​​700 hectares.

There are eighteen departments Awakening Orange Heat WaveIn addition to Finistère and Morbihan.

Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova has been charged For “spreading false information” about the military, Franceinfo has learned from his lawyer, Dmitri Jagvatov. She was remanded in custody and faces up to ten years in prison.

: Also in Ukraine, the country’s defense minister refused to comment on its military’s intervention An explosion occurred yesterday at an ammunition warehouse in Crimea. “I think the Russian military at this airfield forgot a simple rule, ‘Don’t to smoke In dangerous places. that’s it”, Oleksiy Reznikov said ironically. One person was killed and several others were injured in these blasts.

At least six people were killed and three wounded in Russian attacks on the town of Baghmoud, located near the front in eastern Ukraine, the regional governor announced. “According to initial reports, 12 apartment buildings have been damaged and four have caught fire”Pavel Kyrilenko wrote in the Telegram.

Singer Nanny Nakamura And his fellow producer Vladimir Boudnikoff was placed inside Police custody for “mutual violence against wife”. On Saturday, France Info learned from a judicial source.

: Hello @mm ! the ship Razoni Now docked at the port of Mersin, Turkey. After its inspection on August 3, it was due to arrive in Tripoli (Lebanon) three days later with 26,000 tons of corn. But the buyer finally refused the goods, which were delivered five months after the scheduled date. The ship owner is looking for a new client, Ukrainian Ambassador to Lebanon Igor Ostash was quoted as saying by Ukrainian media. Hromatske.

: What will happen to the maize that should have been grown in Tripoli?

: Spain A “Pilot Project” To import 600 tons of Ukrainian corn by rail, to demonstrate that rail transport is possible “A Substitute or a Complement” According to the Department of Transportation, shipping. The train left Madrid last night for Chelm, Poland, where it is expected to load about 600 tonnes of maize from Ukraine.

: The Ukrainian military said it attacked a strategic bridgehead in the Russian-occupied Kherson region in the south of the country. It was sent back “Unused”, according to the Southern Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. On August 8, the Ukrainian military announced that it had attacked another bridge located in the same area.

: Slovak companies Slovenft and Hungarian MOL offered to pay the Ukrainian authorities the necessary fees for the transportation of Russian oil. Russian newspaper explains Commercial (in Russian). The deal made it possible to resume oil supplies.

: Russian oil supplies will be restored to Hungary and Slovakia. Russian conglomerate Transneft announced in a press release that it would restart pumping towards the Drushba pipeline. Yesterday, the company explained that its payment for the transit rights on July 28 had been rejected due to European sanctions. So was the Ukrainian company UkrTransNafta stopped providing its services.

: Marina Ovsyannikova was arrested and searched at her home this morning. He faces up to fifteen years in prison for expressing his opposition to the war in front of the Kremlin on July 15, specifically describing Vladimir Putin.“Killer”.

: At the conclusion of the investigation by the Inquiry Committee, Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova has been charged For “spreading false information” about the military, Franceinfo has learned from his lawyer, Dmitri Jagvatov. She was remanded in custody and faces up to ten years in prison.

: American actor Steven Seagal is currently directing Donbass “A Documentary”, according to Donetsk separatist leader Denis Pushilin. This is the last one Adds (in Russian) Olenivka went to prison after being targeted by strikes that Q and Moscow denied responsibility for. In recent years, Steven Seagal has often championed the cause of Vladimir Putin.

: Russia has control over Zaporizhia nuclear power plant “endangering the region“The G7 countries said. “We demand that Russia immediately hand over full control of the plant to its rightful sovereign owner, Ukraine.“, added Western countries. Moscow was accused of wanting Connect a Ukrainian nuclear power plant to the Crimean electricity gridAnnexed by Russia in 2014.

: Marina Ovsyannikova’s lawyer confirmed this information to franceinfo, on his way to find his client in the investigation team. He was already given two administrative fines, but this case is a crime this time.

: “At around 6 am, ten members of the investigation team and the police entered my house while I was still sleeping.” , She writes on Telegram. Investigators allege he staged a demonstration in front of the Kremlin on July 15, during which he blamed Vladimir Putin.“Killer”.

: Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova declares that she is a subject Criminal investigation For “lies” intended to discredit the Russian military.

• Several fires broke out in the Gironde yesterday. Near Landras. The flames have already destroyed 6,000 hectares of pine forest, the province announced this morning. The “The fire is very deadly and has spread to the Landes sector. The municipalities of Hostens, Saint-Magne and Belin-Beliot sectors have been evacuated”, Or about 3,800 people, according to one report.

• About 3,000 campers and residents in two villages in Aveyron were evacuated yesterday as a precaution after a fire destroyed 700 hectares of vegetation.

•A heat wave is again prevailing in the southwest The maximum temperature in the interior is around 40 degrees. In total, 16 departments from Loire-Atlantique to Hauts-Pyrenees have been put on heat wave orange alert.

• Governor Valentin Reznitchenko announced last night that 13 civilians were killed in Russian bombing of the Dnipropetrovsk region in central eastern Ukraine.

Leaving Sean after a dangerous operation that lasted all night, Beluga Placed in the back of a truck Headed towards Ouistreham at dawn, the next step in the race to save this cetacean to health. “Warning”.

: Governor Valentin Reznitchenko announced that 13 civilians were killed last night in a Russian bombardment in the Dnipropetrovsk region of central eastern Ukraine.

: “They finally understood that I will not give up my beliefs and that I will still use the word war and consider it the most heinous crime that can be committed in the 21st century.”

His courage is admirable. A Russian journalist who interrupted a state television newscast in March to denounce the war in Ukraine returned to live in Russia regardless of the danger. A Interview at franceinfoHe explains that it is necessary to listen to the opposition to the war launched by Vladimir Putin.

: Europe officially stops buying Russian coal today. Le Figaro Many EU member states are reopening their power plants, which emit large amounts of CO2.