At least thirteen people died in a fire at a nightclub in Murcia, and the toll could rise

The origin of the fire is unknown and at least four people have been injured.

On the morning of Sunday, October 1, a fire at a nightclub in Murcia (Spain), emergency services announced on X (formerly Twitter), killed at least thirteen people, with the death toll increasing over time. Four others were injured. They were alerted at 6 am about a fire in a night club located in Atlayas district and managed to enter the night club at 10 am. “Once the fire is out”.

“Finding the bodies is a priority” In the building, a spokesman for the National Police described “Scientist police and firefighters are searching for missing people because last night was a birthday party and not all participants have been found.” She continued before adding that the investigation had not yet begun ” from the balance sheet [n’était] not installed”. “Therefore, there is currently no preferred avenue.” Regarding the origin of the fire, he added.

The mayor observes three days of mourning

“According to preliminary information, the fire broke out on the first floor of the nightclub, which consists of ground floor and first floor, and that is where the fire appears to have spread.”, the local spokesman for the National Police, Diego Ceral, explained on Onda Regione de Murcia radio. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez expressed his full confidence “affection” And his “Solidarity with the victims and relatives of the tragic fire at uabe, a nightclub in Murcia” In X.

According to photos released by the emergency services, it was the Teater nightclub, also known as “Fonda Milagros”, whose facade was engulfed in flames in yellow and red. Photographs show fire hoses spraying the still-blackened facade of a street occupied by emergency vehicles and thick smoke billowing from the nightclub’s roof. According to the mayor of Murcia, Jose Ballesta, who Three days of mourning were declared In memory of the victims, the fire mobilized 12 emergency vehicles, 40 firefighters and about twenty police officers.