- The Ukrainian military is involved A collision “severe” Russian forces attempted to capture Wolter, located in Donetsk Oblast, 150 kilometers from Bagmouth. Both sides claim victory, but Kiev says the city is contested.
- A Russian strike on Kostiantynivka (Donetsk) on Saturday killed at least three civilians and wounded at least fourteen according to Volodymyr Zelensky. The regional governor added that four residential towers, a hotel, garages and public cars were damaged.
- Moscow, for its part, accused the Ukrainian army of being there Fourteen people died and twenty-four were injured in the hospital strike in the Luhansk region. Saturday morning, “Ukrainian Armed Forces Deliberately Hit Local Hospital Building With Himars Rocket Launchers” in the Novoaidar region of Luhansk region, the Russian military said in a press release.
- Three hundred and twenty-one heavy tanks were promised to Ukraine By several Western countries, Vadym Omelchenko, Ukraine’s ambassador to France, announced on BFM-TV on Friday.
- kyiv and its western allies are now involved Negotiations “accelerated” For supplying Ukraine with long-range missiles and military aircraft, according to Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the Ukrainian president. According to him, allies “Understand how war evolves” and the Ukrainians’ need for aircraft capable of concealing light armored vehicles promised by the US and Germany in early January.
- A The new Russian offensive is ready for February 24, a year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine’s Defense and National Security Council, promised. Institute for the Study of War, Russia seeks “Get involved” For the sake of the Ukrainian forces “to create the conditions for a decisive offensive action”.
