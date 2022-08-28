At least two people died in the truck collision

About thirty people were at the barbecue when the vehicle knocked down at least two people.

At least two people were killed and several others injured when a truck veered off the road and rammed into a group of diners in a village near Rotterdam on Saturday August 27, according to Dutch police.

The early morning accident happened when the Spanish-registered truck left the road at Zuidzijdsedijk, about 30km south of Rotterdam. “A truck rammed into people attending a neighborhood barbeque“, Rotterdam Police said on its Twitter account.

A police officer at the scene told local Radio Rijnmund.At least two people were killed“, but police were still on the scene to establish a final assessment.

Photos taken after the accident identified the truck as belonging to Spain-based El Mosca. The truck driver, who was not injured, was arrested and taken into custody, according to NOS radio.

“It was a terrible accident in a small community. The loss of life is horrificMayor Charlie Optrud said, according to a Belgian newspaperFree.What happened was truly horrific. People are devastated and moved on. They are very worried. I don’t know how their family or neighbors are doing.»