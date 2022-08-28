August 28, 2022

At least two people died in the truck collision

Rusty Knowles August 28, 2022 1 min read

About thirty people were at the barbecue when the vehicle knocked down at least two people.

At least two people were killed and several others injured when a truck veered off the road and rammed into a group of diners in a village near Rotterdam on Saturday August 27, according to Dutch police.

The early morning accident happened when the Spanish-registered truck left the road at Zuidzijdsedijk, about 30km south of Rotterdam. “A truck rammed into people attending a neighborhood barbeque“, Rotterdam Police said on its Twitter account.

A police officer at the scene told local Radio Rijnmund.At least two people were killed“, but police were still on the scene to establish a final assessment.

Photos taken after the accident identified the truck as belonging to Spain-based El Mosca. The truck driver, who was not injured, was arrested and taken into custody, according to NOS radio.

It was a terrible accident in a small community. The loss of life is horrificMayor Charlie Optrud said, according to a Belgian newspaperFree.What happened was truly horrific. People are devastated and moved on. They are very worried. I don’t know how their family or neighbors are doing.»

