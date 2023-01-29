January 29, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

At the bell: Indiana 86, Ohio State 70 — inside the hall

Joy Love January 29, 2023 2 min read

Quick thoughts on the 86-70 win against Ohio State:

how did that happen

It was a good first half in Bloomington by Ohio State and Indiana until the last three and a half minutes. That’s when Indiana kicked it into another gear on either end. After Zed Key’s free throw to get the Buckeyes inside one at 31-30, the Hoosiers exploded. During the final 3:31, Indiana outscored Ohio State 15-0. The Renault owner made a bucket to get me started. This was followed by Trey Galloway with an acrobatic arrangement. Then Tracee Jackson-Davis got a quick breakfast. Jackson-Davis’ last bucket stretched the lead to nine. Then Jalen Hood-Scheveno hit a three-pointer, his sixth of the inning. Another bucket from Reno extended the lead to 14 and then Caleb Banks scored his second set of the game to make the Hoosiers 46-30 at the break.

The Buckeyes scored 11 points early in the second half, but Indiana extended the lead to 17 at the 13:30 mark on the Jackson-Davis bucket. By the eight-year media deadline, the Indiana 15’s lead was at 70-55. The Hoosiers extended the lead to 19 on a pair of free throws by Jackson-Davis with 5:17 remaining. Ohio State never seriously challenged Indiana the rest of the way as the Hoosiers led by double digits throughout the half. A fifth straight win at Indiana improved the Hoosiers to 15-6 overall and 6-4 in league play.

Outstanding performance

Hood-Schifino was outstanding, finishing with 24 points on 6-for-9 shooting from behind the 3-point arc. It wasn’t Jackson Davies’ most effective shooting night (8-for-18), but he managed another double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. He also had 6 assists and two blocked shots. Malik Reno also had his second consecutive scoring career, with 15 points and added eight rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Notable statistics

Indiana’s 1.32 points per possession was its highest this season against a top opponent. The Hoosiers shot 10-for-20 in 3 seconds and turned it over just over nine times.

Final IU individual statistics

The ultimate no-nonsense stats

Show game assembly postgame recall

Registered at: Ohio State Buckeyes

