At the box office, Thanksgiving weekend has never been worse

strange world picture : Disney

Whether it’s fighting, partying, or having fun, there’s one thing people don’t do during Thanksgiving: We’ll see strange world. since l Debuting on November 23, the film has skyrocketed the ranks One of Pixar’s biggest failures ever And you could lose $100 million at the box office.

strange world It has a budget of between $130 million and $180 million each IndieWire. over her The first five days – which included The three-day weekend is often considered one of the most profitable weekends – The movie brought in just under $19 million.

For perspective, the June premiere from Pixar Light year It was widely considered a disappointment; that Its opening weekend brought in $50 million, more than doubling strange worldnumbers. strange world He is also against an accelerated move to the flow; with her The movie is expected to be available online by Christmas And gross domestic buys can barely scratch $40 million.

despite strange world Offers the most obvious crash scenario of the weekend , not alone in disappointment. Over the three-day weekend, general box office numbers were just $95 million— Steep drop of the same weekend’ s Figures for 2019 and 2018 ($181 million and $216 million, respectively).

Last time total thanks football Too bad red for Hollywood It was 1994, and movie ticket prices averaged $4.08. It’s a rarity in itself to get less than $100 million in a weekend; In 2019, Four Weekends Only wore the heavyweight crown.

Highlights among last weekend’s wreckage included (oh unexpectedly!) Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverand is on its way to grossing $500 million domestically After bringing in $46 million during that it third weekend in theaters. all in all, Wakanda forever It accounts for about half of what a weekend takes.

Rian Johnson Take out the knives sequel glass onion Also watch some big screens Success. In an uncharacteristic choice, Netflix hasn’t publicly released any earnings for the movie yet, which will spend a week in theaters before it hits streaming. Limit appreciate it The movie may have already grossed $15 million, with $9 million of that is coming more than three days- An excellent number considering the movie.” Distribution at less than 700 theatres. The Steven Spielberg biopic has more than tripled the earnings Alfabelmanwhich summoned a similar audience.

Here are the top 10, courtesy of you Box Office Mojo:

1. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

2. strange world

3. Glass Onion: Takes the mystery out of the cutlery

4. loyalty

5. food menu

6. Black Adam

7. Alfabelman

8. All bones

9. A ticket to heaven

10. The Chosen Season 3: Episodes 1 and 2