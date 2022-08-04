Atlas 5 rocket lifts off from Cape Canaveral at dawn – Spaceflight Now

Live countdown coverage and the launch of a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket from Platform 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The mission will launch the US Space Force’s SBIRS GEO 6 missile warning satellite into geosynchronous orbit. Text updates will automatically appear below. Follow us Twitter.

The United Launch Alliance’s fifth mission of the year took off from Cape Canaveral at 6:29 a.m. EDT (1029 GMT) on Thursday. An Atlas 5 rocket on a $1.2 billion mission is launched by a US Space Force missile warning satellite.

The countdown began at 11:09 p.m. EDT Wednesday (0309 GMT Thursday) with the missile in operation, the launcher’s guidance system check, and preparations for the start of the Atlas 5 cryogenic fuel loading.

The mission was the fifth Atlas 5 flight of the year, and the 95th launch of the Atlas 5 missile overall. After Thursday’s launch, there were still 21 Atlas 5s in ULA’s inventory before the missile retired. ULA, a 50-50 joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin, is developing the next generation of the Vulcan Centaur missile to replace the Atlas and Delta missile families.

Thursday’s mission payload was SBIRS GEO 6, the final satellite in the Space Force’s Space Infrared System. SBIRS satellites carry infrared sensors to detect heat plumes from missile launches, warning of a potential attack on US military forces and government leaders.

Built by Lockheed Martin, the SBIRS GEO 6 satellite weighed approximately 10,700 pounds (4,850 kilograms) fully fueled for launch.

The first SBIRS payload in elliptical orbit was launched in 2006, and the Army launched the first SBIRS satellite into geosynchronous orbit in 2011. The SBIRS program replaced the Military Defense Support Program, a series of 23 missile warning satellites launched between 1970 and 2007 .

One of the infrared cameras on each SBIRS GEO satellite scans through the spacecraft’s coverage area in a U-shaped pattern. With a fleet spread all over the world, the SBIRS satellites and long-life DSP satellites provide global coverage for missile launch detection. Another infrared sensor can target specific areas of interest.

“There is a stare sensor that can be directed and stare at a fixed point,” said Michael Correa, Lockheed Martin’s vice president overseeing the SBIRS program. “For example, you could assign him to look at China because there was something you would probably want to look at in a certain region, or North Korea.

After a few hours of early preparations for the countdown, the ULA launch team at the Atlas Space Operations Center in Cape Canaveral gave a “snap” to start the Atlas 5 cryogenic tank at approximately 4:30 AM EST (0830 GMT).

Approximately 66,000 gallons of liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen were loaded into the two-stage Atlas 5 rocket. Centaur’s upper stage Aerojet Rocketdyne RL10 engine burns a hydrogen-oxygen fuel mixture, and the Atlas first stage consumes liquid oxygen with 25,000 gallons of room-temperature kerosene fuel, which was loaded into the rocket Tuesday, shortly after ULA ground crews cycled Atlas 5 launch pad from the Near Vertical Integration Facility.

Two built-in countdown hangs, one at T-minus 2 hours and one at T-minus 4 minutes, occurred before the final four-minute countdown sequence to prepare for the launch of the Atlas 5 rocket.

The rocket’s fuel tanks were pressurized, and the RD-180 engine ignited at a T-minus of 2.7 seconds. After building thrust on the main engine, Atlas 5 sent the command to light two Northrop Grumman solid rocket boosters to power the launch pad on Platform 41 with 1.6 million pounds of thrust.

The Atlas 5 version used on the SBIRS GEO 6 mission is known as the “421” configuration, where the first number indicates the payload width size, the second number represents the number of solid rocket boosters, and the third number is the number of engines in the Centaur stage.

The SBIRS GEO 6 mission marked the ninth and final flight of the Atlas 5 missile in a 421-vehicle configuration, and the final launch from Cape Canaveral of the Atlas 5 missile with the classic 4 m (13 ft) conical nose of the Atlas program. cone. One more Atlas 5 with a 4m chassis is scheduled to be launched later this year from California, while the rest will fly with a larger 5m payload streamlined.

After takeoff, the 194-foot (59 m) Atlas 5 rocket assigned to the AV-097 for this mission headed east from Cape Canaveral to target the elliptical or elliptical geosynchronous flight orbit.

The Atlas 5 exceeded the speed of sound in 49 seconds, then threw the spent belt boosters at T+ plus 2 minutes and 13 seconds.

The RD-180 first stage engine ran up to T+ plus 4 minutes 12 seconds. Six seconds later, the first stage detached from the Centaur’s upper stage in the Atlas 5, which ignited the RL10 at T+ plus 4 minutes 28 seconds. The shell-like payload shroud on top of the Atlas 5 was dumped at T+4 min 36 sec, once the rocket flew over the thick lower layers of the atmosphere.

Three burns of the RL10 engine were planned before Atlas 5 launched the SBIRS GEO 6 satellite at T+ plus 3 hours and 1 minute.

Atlas 5’s guidance computer will aim to launch the spacecraft into an orbit between 3,242 miles (5,218 km) and 21,956 miles (35,335 km) in altitude, with an inclination angle of 17.63 degrees to the equator.

The SBIRS GEO 6 spacecraft will use an onboard propulsion system to orient itself into a circular geosynchronous orbit located consistently approximately 22,300 miles above the equator. In this orbit, the satellite’s speed will be stabilized with Earth’s rotation rate, giving the spacecraft’s infrared early warning sensors a steady view of the same part of the planet.

The satellite will also extend the energy-generating polar plates and light shades to begin tuning the performance of heat-seeking sensors.

SBIRS GEO 6 should be ready to enter operational service in early 2023, according to Space Force officials. The satellite is designed for a 12-year mission. Read Mission preview story More details on SBIRS GEO 6.

Rocket: Atlas 5 (AV-097)

Expedition: SBIRS GEO 6

Payload: SBIRS GEO 6 . missile warning satellite

client: US Space Force

launch site: SLC-41, Cape Canaveral Space Station, Florida

Lunch date: August 4, 2022

launch window: 6:29-7:09AM EDT (1029-1109 GMT)

weather forecast: 80% chance of acceptable weather

Recovery from reinforcement: no one

AZIMUTH LAUNCH: east

target orbit: perigee point 3,242 miles (5,218 kilometers); Peak 21,956 miles (35,335 kilometers); The angle of inclination is 17.63 degrees to the equator.

Launch timeline:

T-00: 00: 02.7: Ignite the RD-180

T+00: 00: 01.1: take off

T+00: 00: 06.0: start step/skew maneuver

T+00: 00: 48.9: Mach 1

T + 00: 00: 52.5: maximum air pressure (Max-Q)

T+00:02:13.3: Getting rid of the solid rocket

T+00:04:12.4: Atlas boosted engine cut-off (BECO)

T+00:04:18.4: Atlas/Centaur stage chapter

T+00:04:28.4: Centaur (MES-1) first main engine run

T+00:04:36.4: Payload Discharge

T+00:12:55.4: Centaur’s first major engine outage (MECO-1)

T+00:22:54.6: Centaur (MES-2) second main engine start-up

T+00:27:38.8: Centaur second main engine outage (MECO-2)

T+02:57:40.5: Centaur 3rd Main Engine (MES-3) Starting

T+02:58:38.4: Centaur 3rd main engine outage (MECO-3)

T+03:01:27.4: SBIRS GEO 6 . spacecraft separation

