AT&T outage: Service is down for customers across the US

A nationwide AT&T outage once again left some customers in the dark on Tuesday.

In a statement sent to CNN, the company said that there is an issue in which many AT&T customers are prevented from completing calls between carriers. This also means customers from Competitive service Cannot make calls to AT&T customer.

The company said calls between AT&T customers were still continuing, although some subscribers complained on social media that their service had been completely disrupted. Internet access is not affected.

A company spokesperson said: “Transport companies are working as quickly as possible to diagnose and resolve the issue.”

Although AT&T has not announced the number of customers affected, the Down Detector website shows it is Increase in reports Of problems using the service starting around 1pm ET. These numbers increased in the following hours. However, by 6pm ET, the number of reported incidents began to decline, according to Down Detector.

The site lists New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Pittsburgh and Indianapolis among the cities with the highest number of reports of problems.

Because of the interoperability problem, Thousands of Verizon customers Down Detector also reported an outage on Tuesday.

AT&T told CNN that 911 calls are ongoing, though a few locations have been released, including Camden County, Georgia, and Scranton, Pennsylvania. Alerts on social media that the outage was disrupting calls to 911. AT&T told CNN that the alerts were received in error after a form for such a notification was triggered and sent. AT&T said it is investigating why this happened.

The outage comes less than four months after a massive disruption that knocked out service to AT&T’s network for nearly as long 12 hours. In February, tens of thousands of AT&T customers in America were unable to make phone calls, send text messages, access emergency services or access the Internet due to… AT&T network outage.

In March, the telecom company said it had been hacked in a separate incident, and that the stolen data contained information such as social security numbers for account holders.

This story has been updated with additional developments and context.