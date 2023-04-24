April 24, 2023

Attack in Jerusalem: Three injured, one seriously in Ram attack

Rusty Knowles April 24, 2023 2 min read

Monday’s car crash near the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem.

Five people were injured on the balance sheet, including a sex worker who was critically injured. A woman in her thirties who was shot in the face is in moderate condition, and three others were slightly injured.

27aThe entrance to the Mahaneh Yehuda Market in Jerusalem

A Palestinian terrorist from East Jerusalem was neutralized by an armed passerby. He is a resident of Pete Safafa, a father of five children.

“When we arrived at the scene, we found a 70-year-old man lying unconscious on the road near the suspicious vehicle. We saw injuries to his head and limbs. We evacuated to Sher. Zedek Hospital, his condition is critical, but stable,” the emergency services said.

Video poster

“Investigation is open to identify the terrorist. He is in his thirties and has a history of terrorism. All law enforcement agencies are on close watch,” Carrier said. Word from the Israeli military is i24NEWS’s microphone.

Video poster

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the opening of Remembrance Day events, during which Israel remembers victims of war and terrorism.

“A few minutes ago, not far from here, there was another attempt to assassinate Israeli civilians. This reminds us that the land and the state of Israel have taken over at great pains,” he stressed. “These terrorist attacks are carried out in the hope of defeating us and uprooting us from here, if they can, they will kill everyone. But they will not defeat us, we will defeat them. We have established an exemplary government. An exemplary army and police,” he added.

See also  German newspaper removes editor for "built" affair and misconduct

“I congratulate the citizen who neutralized the terrorist and saved many lives. The State of Israel thanks you for preventing a huge disaster. I decreed that it will be easier for people to carry weapons to protect themselves,” said Minister of National Defense Itamar Ben Gvir.

