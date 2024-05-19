Attempted coup in DRC: Many Americans and one Briton among perpetrators, according to military

A spokesman for the Democratic Republic of Congo’s army confirmed that “two white men” and a Congolese “naturalized British” included several Americans among those involved in the foiled coup attempt in Kinshasa on Sunday morning.
About forty attackers were arrested, four of whom, including their leader, “a certain Christian Malanga, a Congolese American,” were “definitely neutralized” (killed) by security forces, national television spokesman General Sylvain Ekenge said in the evening. For the Armed Forces of the DRC (FARDC).
Video – DRC: “Coup attempt” foiled in Kinshasa, according to army
Many nationalities
The spokesman explained that those who attacked the “Palais de la Nation”, home to a minister and the offices of President Felix Tshisekedi, were “of many nationalities”.
In addition to Christian Malanga, he described “his son, whose name is Marcel Malanga, was there” and “two American citizens, white men.” “We also have a normalized British subject, Group No. 2,” the general said.
Earlier in the day, US Ambassador to the DRC, Lucy Tomlin, announced on Congolese officials. “Rest assured that we will cooperate with the DRC authorities,” he said.
The minister’s house was attacked
A military spokesman said Christian Malanga and his group “tried to attack institutions”.
According to him, they initially intended to attack the homes of new Prime Minister Judith Suminwa and Defense Minister Jean-Pierre Pemba. But they “could not identify” the house of the first and “did not find” the house of the second. They later attacked the house of Economy Minister Vittal Kamerhe, who was at his residence with his family.
A close friend of the minister said that he and his relatives were not hurt, but two police officers who were protecting them were killed.
Flag of Zaire
In the morning, videos filmed by the attackers and posted on social networks showed men in fatigues at the Palais de la Nation – where President Felix Tshisekedi was not present – at the time displaying the flag of Zaire, the former name of the DRC. of the 1997 overthrown dictator Mobutu Sese Seko.
“A serious and in-depth investigation is necessary to shed light on this serious incident,” the civic movement Lucha (Struggle for Change) demanded in a press release, questioning the apparent ease with which the men were particularly “heavily armed.” Enter the palace of the nation.
