Attraction soon after intruders goal Aberdeen grocery store and bookies

An attractiveness has been released following intruders qualified two companies in an Aberdeen group.

The Coral Bookmakers on Cove’s Loirston Street was broken into at some point amongst 6.30pm on Wednesday and 9.30am yesterday.

A variety of objects have been stolen from in just.

And this early morning, officers ended up manufactured aware of an attempted break-in at the Co-op in the exact spot.

Destruction was induced to the store for the duration of the try, which occurred concerning 11.15pm yesterday and 6.15am this morning.

Next the incidents, detectives have verified there will be excess patrols in the spot.

Detective Sergeant Scott McKay of North East CID said “I am pleasing for any person with any information concerning both of these crimes to get hold of Law enforcement Scotland.

“I would also appeal to anyone with CCTV, doorbell cameras or sprint-cam within the quick space all around Loirston Avenue who may be in a position to guide with our enquiries.

“Although these crimes are identical in mother nature and are in close proximity to one particular a further, we are keeping an open intellect as to whether or not they are right joined.”

“As part of our enquiries you will see an improve in Police exercise in and all around Cove.

“Additional patrols will also be carried out all through the evenings and early mornings to deliver community inhabitants and businesses with reassurance.”

Any person with information relating to either of the incidents ought to simply call 101 or alternatively, if you want to stay anonymous, contacted Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident range 0895 of 30th July 2020.