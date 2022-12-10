Aubrey Plaza mourns late ‘Parks’ and co-star Helen Slayton-Hughes

Helen Slayton Hughes, the actress behind “Park’s and Rec” Ethel Beavers, died Wednesday night.

Aubrey Plaza He says goodbye to his former co-star Helen Slayton Hugheswho passed away earlier this week at the age of 92.

After the news of Slayton Hughes’ death, he rose white lotus The 38-year-old star took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute to the late actress who played Ethel Beavers on NBC. Comedy series Amusement parks and resorts.

And Plaza wrote alongside A Instagram photo series, including one shot of her and Slayton-Hughes doing a scene together on the hit sitcom. “Rest in peace Helen.”

“I was so loved and admired and want to be you when I grow up ❤️❤️❤️,” Plaza added sweetly in the caption.

View file The original article to see embedded media.

as such procession Reported, Slayton Hughes family confirmed the news with her death on Thursday 8 December, revealing that she had died the night before. The cause of death was not disclosed at the time.

In a short video clip posted to watch facebook On Thursday, the family announced the news in a peaceful clip with Music and Sounds of Rain which opened with a quote from Slayton-Hughes that read, “I love doing drama but I’ve always been hired to do comedy.”

The video continued with a slideshow of photos of the late comedian, with the text, “To our beloved Helen…you always made us laugh”.

And the clip continued, “Thank you for the love and laughter. You have inspired us all to live your dream to the end.” “Rest now, lovely Helen. He knows the laughter will continue in your place.”

The poignant video concluded with another quote from Slayton-Hughes, which reads, “The universe is preparing for a big project: perparing [sic] for my trip.”

In the caption, the family revealed, “Helen passed away last night. Her pain is over but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for your love, support and work.”

The post concluded: “Rest easy one …”.