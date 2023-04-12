Auctioneer admits to helping create fake works posing as Basquiat in Orlando

Last May, when it became clear that the FBI Art Crime Team She was investigating the authenticity of the paintings, and the owners insisted they were original Basquiat paintings, created in 1982 and sold for $5,000 to a now-deceased TV screenwriter, Tad Mumford, who they said put them in a storage unit and forgot about them.

Mr. Barzman, who for years ran an auction house buying and reselling the contents of unpaid storage units, said he discovered the paintings among the contents of Mr. Mumford’s storage unit, according to the plea agreement. He later admitted to investigators that he “used the acquisition of items stored at Mumford to find a false source for the forged drawings,” court documents said.

For his part, Mr. Mumford denied ever buying any Basquiat in a 2014 interview he gave with Elizabeth Rivas, an FBI special agent who for years led the Los Angeles art crimes unit. The interview was referenced in an affidavit she filed last year as part of an effort to secure a search warrant for the museum.

The owners who brought the artworks to the Orlando Museum for exhibition have said in previous interviews that they purchased the paintings either from Mr. Barzman or from individuals who bought them on eBay from Mr. Barzman. Leo Mangan, one of the owners, said he and several others spent about $15,000 for a total of 25 paintings, and then sold an interest in six of them to Los Angeles trial attorney Pierce O’Donnell, who worked closely with them to establish them. and marketed as real Basquiats.

Mr. Barzman told the agents that buyers had contacted him repeatedly over the years, asking him to sign papers saying the business did in fact come from Mumford’s storage unit, according to court documents. He admitted he eventually signed a notarized document saying the business came from the unit after being offered between $10,000 or $15,000 to do so, according to court documents, but said he was not paid.