August Bank Holiday supermarket opening times at Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Aldi

The end of August brings us a long weekend to enjoy with friends and family.

And there are no more bank holidays until Christmas so we should make the most of it.

August Bank Holiday is a three-day weekend extended by the bank holiday Monday which this year falls on August 31.

Maybe you’re thinking of grabbing some burgers and booze for a barbecue with family and friends, or disaster has struck and your phone charger has broken or your printer ink has run out in the middle of a vital task. Perhaps you’ve run out of nappies or you need some medicine if you’re feeling unwell.

Shop opening times are often adjusted and here are the supermarket trading hours near you.





Tesco

Corporation Street Express; Colmore Row Express; Carrs Lane Express; Hurst Street Express

Sat Aug 29 – 6am-11pm

Sun Aug 30 – 6am-11pm

Mon Aug 31 – 6am-11pm

Aston University Express; Bagot Street Express; Mailbox Express

Sat Aug 29 – 7am-11pm

Sun Aug 30 – 7am-11pm

Mon Aug 31 – 7am-11pm

Caxton Metro, New Street

Sat Aug 29 – 6am-10pm

Sun Aug 30 – 12pm-6pm

Mon Aug 31 – 9am-6pm

Grand Central Express

Sat Aug 29 – 7am-11pm

Sun Aug 30 – 8am-11pm

Mon Aug 31 – 7am-11pm

Hockley Express, Hall Street

Sat Aug 29 – 6am-11pm

Sun Aug 30 – 7am-11pm

Mon Aug 31 – 6am-11pm

Find your nearest Tesco store here





Asda

Bordesley Green

Sat Aug 29 – 8am-11pm

Sun Aug 30 – 10am-4pm

Mon Aug 31 – 8am-8pm

Perry Barr superstore, Walsall Road

Sat Aug 29 – 8am-8pm

Sun Aug 30 – 11am-5pm

Mon Aug 31 – 8am-8pm

Small Heath superstore, Coventry Road

Sat Aug 29 – 6am-10pm

Sun Aug 30 – 11am-5pm

Mon Aug 31 – 8am-8pm



Cape Hill superstore, Windmill Lane, Smethwick

Sat Aug 29 – 7am-10pm

Sun Aug 30 – 11am-5pm

Mon Aug 31 – 8am-8pm

High Street, Kings Heath; Kelynmead Road, Sheldon; Barnes Hill superstore; Hagley Road West, Quinton

Sat Aug 29 – 7am-10pm

Sun Aug 30 – 10am-4pm

Mon Aug 31 – 8am-8pm

Queslett Road superstore, Great Barr; Oldbury superstore, Wolverhampton Road

Sat Aug 29 – 12am-10pm

Sun Aug 30 – 10am-4pm

Mon Aug 31 – 8am-8pm

Find your nearest Asda store here





Sainsbury’s

Between 8am and 9am on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, larger stores (not the Local outlets) will be prioritising access to serving elderly and disabled customers. Between 7.30am and 8.00am Monday to Saturday, the store will prioritise access to NHS and Social Care workers with a relevant pass or ID.

Selly Oak Boulevard Superstore; Longbridge Superstore

Sat Aug 29 – 7am-10pm

Sun Aug 30 – 11am-5pm

Mon Aug 31 – 8am-8pm

Kings Heath Superstore

Sat Aug 29 – 8am-8pm

Sun Aug 30 – 10am-4pm

Mon Aug 31 – 8am-8pm

Castle Vale Superstore; Marshall Lake Superstore, Shirley

Sat Aug 29 – 7am-10pm

Sun Aug 30 – 10.30am-4.30pm

Mon Aug 31 – 8am-8pm



Oldbury Superstore; Blackheath Superstore, Rowley Regis; Mere Green Superstore, Sutton Coldfield; Tamworth Superstore

Sat Aug 29 – 7am-10pm

Sun Aug 30 – 10am-4pm

Mon Aug 31 – 8am-8pm

Maypole Superstore, Alcester Road South

Sat Aug 29 – 8am-10pm

Sun Aug 30 – 10am-4pm

Mon Aug 31 – 8am-8pm

Northfield Superstore, Frankley Beeches Road

Sat Aug 29 – 7am-9pm

Sun Aug 30 – 10am-4pm

Mon Aug 31 – 8am-8pm

Solihull Superstore

Sat Aug 29 – 7.30am-8pm

Sun Aug 30 – 11am-5pm

Mon Aug 31 – 8am-8pm

Reedswood Superstore, Walsall

Sat Aug 29 – 7.30am-10pm

Sun Aug 30 – 10am-4pm

Mon Aug 31 – 8am-8pm

Dorridge Superstore

Sat Aug 29 – 8am-9pm

Sun Aug 30 – 10am-9pm

Mon Aug 31 – 8am-8pm

Colmore Row Local; Martineau Place Local; Navigation Street Local; Brindleyplace Local;

Sat Aug 29 – 7am-9pm

Sun Aug 30 – 7am-9pm

Mon Aug 31 – 7am-9pm



Alcester Road Local

Sat Aug 29 – 7am-11pm

Sun Aug 30 – 7am-11pm

Mon Aug 31 – 7am-11pm

Harborne High Street Local; Wylde Green Local; Solihull Haslucks Green Road Local

Sat Aug 29 – 7am-10pm

Sun Aug 30 – 7am-10pm

Mon Aug 31 – 7am-10pm

Selly Oak Bristol Road Local; Sutton Coldfield Boldmere Road Local; Sutton Coldfield Walsall Road Local

Sat Aug 29 – 7am-11pm

Sun Aug 30 – 7am-11pm

Mon Aug 31 – 7am-11pm

Find your nearest Sainsbury’s store here

Aldi

High Street, Newtown; Stratford Road, Sparkbrook; Bristol Road, Selly Oak; The Parade, Sutton Coldfield;

Sat Aug 29 – 8am-8pm

Sun Aug 30 -11am-5pm

Mon Aug 31 – 8am-8pm

Edgbaston Road; Bordesley Green East; Beaufort Park, Stechford; Bearwood Road; College Road, Kingstanding; Warwick Road, Acocks Green; Chester Road, New Oscott; Stratford Road, Hall Green; Birmingham Road, Great Barr; Coventry Road, Sheldon; Chester Road, Castle Bromwich; Wolverhampton Road, Oldbury; Alcester Road, Maypole; Tildasley Road, West Bromwich; Stratford Road, Shirley; Bristol Road South, Northfield; Homer Road, Solihull

Sat Aug 29 – 8am-8pm

Sun Aug 30 – 10am-4pm

Mon Aug 31 – 8am-8pm

Find your nearest Aldi store here



Lidl

Lidl has announced that its August Bank Holiday weekend opening hours are generally 8am-8pm on the bank holiday Monday in stores across England and Wales.

Local store hours are as follows:

Dudley Road, Winson Green; Bordesley Green; Soho Road, Handsworth; Coventry Road, Yardley; Silver Street, Kings Heath; Olton Boulevard East, Acocks Green; Old Walsall Road, Hampstead Industrial Estate; Kingsbury Road, Erdington; Kings Road, Sutton Coldfield; Warstock Road; High Street, West Bromwich; Mackadown Lane, Kitts Green; Oldbury Road, Blackheath

Sat Aug 29 – 8am-10pm

Sun Aug 30 – 10am-4pm

Mon Aug 31 – 8am-8pm

Moseley Road, Balsall Heath

Sat Aug 29 – 8am-10pm

Sun Aug 30 – 11am-5pm

Mon Aug 31 – 8am-8pm

Find your nearest Lidl store here



Waitrose

Stratford Road, Hall Green

Sat Aug 29 – 8am-8pm

Sun Aug 30 – 10am-4pm

Mon Aug 31 – 9am-6pm

Highgate Centre, Belwell Lane, Sutton Coldfield

Sat Aug 29 – 8.30am-7pm

Sun Aug 30 – 10am-4pm

Mon Aug 31- 9am-6pm

Find your nearest Waitrose store here

Find all the places that are open near you by putting your postcode into our interactive tool below:

Marks and Spencer

High Street, Birmingham

Sat Aug 29 – 8am-7pm

Sun Aug 30 – 11am-5pm

Mon Aug 31- 8am-6pm

New Street station branch

Closed

One Stop Shopping Park, Perry Barr

Sat Aug 29 – 9.30am-6pm

Sun Aug 30 – 10.30am-4.30pm

Mon Aug 31- 9.30am-6pm

St Mary’s Row, Moseley

Sat Aug 29 – 8.30am-8pm

Sun Aug 30 – 10.30am-4.30pm

Mon Aug 31- 9.30am-6pm

High Street, Harborne

Sat Aug 29 – 8am-8pm

Sun Aug 30 – 10am-4pm

Mon Aug 31- 8am-8pm

Selly Oak Shopping Park

Sat Aug 29 – 8.30am-8pm

Sun Aug 30 – 11am-5pm

Mon Aug 31- 8.30am-8pm

Find your nearest M&S store here