August Bank Holiday supermarket opening times at Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Aldi

The end of August brings us a long weekend to enjoy with friends and family.
And there are no more bank holidays until Christmas so we should make the most of it.
August Bank Holiday is a three-day weekend extended by the bank holiday Monday which this year falls on August 31.
Maybe you’re thinking of grabbing some burgers and booze for a barbecue with family and friends, or disaster has struck and your phone charger has broken or your printer ink has run out in the middle of a vital task. Perhaps you’ve run out of nappies or you need some medicine if you’re feeling unwell.
Shop opening times are often adjusted and here are the supermarket trading hours near you.
Tesco
Corporation Street Express; Colmore Row Express; Carrs Lane Express; Hurst Street Express
Sat Aug 29 – 6am-11pm
Sun Aug 30 – 6am-11pm
Mon Aug 31 – 6am-11pm
Aston University Express; Bagot Street Express; Mailbox Express
Sat Aug 29 – 7am-11pm
Sun Aug 30 – 7am-11pm
Mon Aug 31 – 7am-11pm
Caxton Metro, New Street
Sat Aug 29 – 6am-10pm
Sun Aug 30 – 12pm-6pm
Mon Aug 31 – 9am-6pm
Grand Central Express
Sat Aug 29 – 7am-11pm
Sun Aug 30 – 8am-11pm
Mon Aug 31 – 7am-11pm
Hockley Express, Hall Street
Sat Aug 29 – 6am-11pm
Sun Aug 30 – 7am-11pm
Mon Aug 31 – 6am-11pm
Find your nearest Tesco store here
Asda
Bordesley Green
Sat Aug 29 – 8am-11pm
Sun Aug 30 – 10am-4pm
Mon Aug 31 – 8am-8pm
Perry Barr superstore, Walsall Road
Sat Aug 29 – 8am-8pm
Sun Aug 30 – 11am-5pm
Mon Aug 31 – 8am-8pm
Small Heath superstore, Coventry Road
Sat Aug 29 – 6am-10pm
Sun Aug 30 – 11am-5pm
Mon Aug 31 – 8am-8pm
Video Unavailable
Cape Hill superstore, Windmill Lane, Smethwick
Sat Aug 29 – 7am-10pm
Sun Aug 30 – 11am-5pm
Mon Aug 31 – 8am-8pm
High Street, Kings Heath; Kelynmead Road, Sheldon; Barnes Hill superstore; Hagley Road West, Quinton
Sat Aug 29 – 7am-10pm
Sun Aug 30 – 10am-4pm
Mon Aug 31 – 8am-8pm
Queslett Road superstore, Great Barr; Oldbury superstore, Wolverhampton Road
Sat Aug 29 – 12am-10pm
Sun Aug 30 – 10am-4pm
Mon Aug 31 – 8am-8pm
Find your nearest Asda store here
Sainsbury’s
Between 8am and 9am on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, larger stores (not the Local outlets) will be prioritising access to serving elderly and disabled customers. Between 7.30am and 8.00am Monday to Saturday, the store will prioritise access to NHS and Social Care workers with a relevant pass or ID.
Selly Oak Boulevard Superstore; Longbridge Superstore
Sat Aug 29 – 7am-10pm
Sun Aug 30 – 11am-5pm
Mon Aug 31 – 8am-8pm
Kings Heath Superstore
Sat Aug 29 – 8am-8pm
Sun Aug 30 – 10am-4pm
Mon Aug 31 – 8am-8pm
Castle Vale Superstore; Marshall Lake Superstore, Shirley
Sat Aug 29 – 7am-10pm
Sun Aug 30 – 10.30am-4.30pm
Mon Aug 31 – 8am-8pm
Video Unavailable
Oldbury Superstore; Blackheath Superstore, Rowley Regis; Mere Green Superstore, Sutton Coldfield; Tamworth Superstore
Sat Aug 29 – 7am-10pm
Sun Aug 30 – 10am-4pm
Mon Aug 31 – 8am-8pm
Maypole Superstore, Alcester Road South
Sat Aug 29 – 8am-10pm
Sun Aug 30 – 10am-4pm
Mon Aug 31 – 8am-8pm
Northfield Superstore, Frankley Beeches Road
Sat Aug 29 – 7am-9pm
Sun Aug 30 – 10am-4pm
Mon Aug 31 – 8am-8pm
Solihull Superstore
Sat Aug 29 – 7.30am-8pm
Sun Aug 30 – 11am-5pm
Mon Aug 31 – 8am-8pm
Reedswood Superstore, Walsall
Sat Aug 29 – 7.30am-10pm
Sun Aug 30 – 10am-4pm
Mon Aug 31 – 8am-8pm
Dorridge Superstore
Sat Aug 29 – 8am-9pm
Sun Aug 30 – 10am-9pm
Mon Aug 31 – 8am-8pm
Colmore Row Local; Martineau Place Local; Navigation Street Local; Brindleyplace Local;
Sat Aug 29 – 7am-9pm
Sun Aug 30 – 7am-9pm
Mon Aug 31 – 7am-9pm
Video Unavailable
Alcester Road Local
Sat Aug 29 – 7am-11pm
Sun Aug 30 – 7am-11pm
Mon Aug 31 – 7am-11pm
Harborne High Street Local; Wylde Green Local; Solihull Haslucks Green Road Local
Sat Aug 29 – 7am-10pm
Sun Aug 30 – 7am-10pm
Mon Aug 31 – 7am-10pm
Selly Oak Bristol Road Local; Sutton Coldfield Boldmere Road Local; Sutton Coldfield Walsall Road Local
Sat Aug 29 – 7am-11pm
Sun Aug 30 – 7am-11pm
Mon Aug 31 – 7am-11pm
Find your nearest Sainsbury’s store here
Aldi
High Street, Newtown; Stratford Road, Sparkbrook; Bristol Road, Selly Oak; The Parade, Sutton Coldfield;
Sat Aug 29 – 8am-8pm
Sun Aug 30 -11am-5pm
Mon Aug 31 – 8am-8pm
Edgbaston Road; Bordesley Green East; Beaufort Park, Stechford; Bearwood Road; College Road, Kingstanding; Warwick Road, Acocks Green; Chester Road, New Oscott; Stratford Road, Hall Green; Birmingham Road, Great Barr; Coventry Road, Sheldon; Chester Road, Castle Bromwich; Wolverhampton Road, Oldbury; Alcester Road, Maypole; Tildasley Road, West Bromwich; Stratford Road, Shirley; Bristol Road South, Northfield; Homer Road, Solihull
Sat Aug 29 – 8am-8pm
Sun Aug 30 – 10am-4pm
Mon Aug 31 – 8am-8pm
Find your nearest Aldi store here
Lidl
Lidl has announced that its August Bank Holiday weekend opening hours are generally 8am-8pm on the bank holiday Monday in stores across England and Wales.
Local store hours are as follows:
Dudley Road, Winson Green; Bordesley Green; Soho Road, Handsworth; Coventry Road, Yardley; Silver Street, Kings Heath; Olton Boulevard East, Acocks Green; Old Walsall Road, Hampstead Industrial Estate; Kingsbury Road, Erdington; Kings Road, Sutton Coldfield; Warstock Road; High Street, West Bromwich; Mackadown Lane, Kitts Green; Oldbury Road, Blackheath
Sat Aug 29 – 8am-10pm
Sun Aug 30 – 10am-4pm
Mon Aug 31 – 8am-8pm
Moseley Road, Balsall Heath
Sat Aug 29 – 8am-10pm
Sun Aug 30 – 11am-5pm
Mon Aug 31 – 8am-8pm
Find your nearest Lidl store here
Video Unavailable
Waitrose
Stratford Road, Hall Green
Sat Aug 29 – 8am-8pm
Sun Aug 30 – 10am-4pm
Mon Aug 31 – 9am-6pm
Highgate Centre, Belwell Lane, Sutton Coldfield
Sat Aug 29 – 8.30am-7pm
Sun Aug 30 – 10am-4pm
Mon Aug 31- 9am-6pm
Find your nearest Waitrose store here
Find all the places that are open near you by putting your postcode into our interactive tool below:
Marks and Spencer
High Street, Birmingham
Sat Aug 29 – 8am-7pm
Sun Aug 30 – 11am-5pm
Mon Aug 31- 8am-6pm
New Street station branch
Closed
One Stop Shopping Park, Perry Barr
Sat Aug 29 – 9.30am-6pm
Sun Aug 30 – 10.30am-4.30pm
Mon Aug 31- 9.30am-6pm
St Mary’s Row, Moseley
Sat Aug 29 – 8.30am-8pm
Sun Aug 30 – 10.30am-4.30pm
Mon Aug 31- 9.30am-6pm
High Street, Harborne
Sat Aug 29 – 8am-8pm
Sun Aug 30 – 10am-4pm
Mon Aug 31- 8am-8pm
Selly Oak Shopping Park
Sat Aug 29 – 8.30am-8pm
Sun Aug 30 – 11am-5pm
Mon Aug 31- 8.30am-8pm