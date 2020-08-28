August Bank Holiday supermarket opening times: Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, Aldi and Lidl’s operating hours for the long weekend

The penultimate long weekend of the year is nearly upon us where many of us will enjoy an extra day off on Monday August 31.

Whether you’re planning to spend the bank holiday tending BBQ coals, heading off on a camping break or picnicking with friends in one of the many beautiful parks, you’ll want to keep an eye on supermarket operating times to make sure you can get everything you need, from cava to coleslaw.

While most supermarkets will keep to their regular schedules on Saturday and Sunday, times may differ on Bank Holiday Monday.

It’s always wise to check your nearest supermarket before setting off, but as a general overview, here are the opening times for England’s major supermarket chains.

Aldi Bank Holiday Weekend operating hours

The budget supermarket will keep most of its stores open from 8am- 8pm on Monday August 31 with normal hours for the two days before.

See Aldi Store Locator here

Asda Bank Holiday Weekend operating hours

Asda is changing it’s opening hours for the bank holiday, opening between either 6am and 8pm or 8am and 8pm. Check when your local branch is open using the store locator below.

See Asda Store Locator here

Lidl Bank Holiday Weekend operating hours

A Lidl regular? The supermarket will keep normal hours throughout the last weekend of August, including over the Bank Holiday.

See Lidl Store Locator here

Sainsbury’s Bank Holiday Weekend operating hours

The chain’s supermarkets will be open between 7am – 10pm on Saturday, and 10.30am – 4.30pm on Sunday – normal weekend hours. However on Monday these larger stores will be ready to serve customers between 8am – 5.30pm. The smaller Local shops will keep their doors open from 7am – 11pm over the weekend, including Bank Holiday Monday.

See Sainsbury’s Store Locator here

Tesco Bank Holiday Weekend operating hours

The chain will stick to normal hours on Saturday and Sunday, and for the Bank Holiday Monday most of the bigger stores will be open from 9am – 6pm.

Express branches should be open as normal on August 31.

See Tesco’s Store Locator here

Waitrose Bank Holiday Weekend operating hours

Waitrose will maintain regular hours over August 29 and 30. Monday will see most branches open from 9am – 6pm, though some will open from 8am-8pm and others will open 10am – 4pm.

See Waitrose Store Locator here

