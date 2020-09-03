Auntie expands Mon Bank supermarket consulting for Newport

Supermarket chain Aldi has extended its public consultation period for plans to build a new store in Newport.

The chain has promised to create 40 new jobs if approved by the supermarket.

Prior to submitting the planning application for the Monbank site, Aldi opened a public consultation on its website, asking locals to comment on these plans.

“We are very interested in our plans for a new neighborhood food shop at Mon Bank in Newport, which has some very useful feedback on the plans,” an Aldi spokesman said.

“Therefore, we have decided to extend the consultation period by one week till Friday, September 11th.

“We are grateful for all the feedback, feedback and suggestions we have received so far from the locals on this page of Newport, and we encourage anyone who would like to comment on the project to let us know their thoughts through the consulting website.”

View plans in detail, participate in the formal pre-application consultation process, and visit www.aldiconsultation.co.uk/monbank

read more:

The chain has two other supermarkets in Newport, but previously said they were “exaggerated” and that creating a new store at Mon Bank would improve travel time for Aldi shoppers living west of the city.

At the beginning of the consultation, a company spokesman said: “We are pleased to announce our plans for Newport, which represents a significant investment in uncertainty and confirms our commitment to expansion in the city.

“There will be plenty of opportunities for local people, including 40 new, well-paying jobs and an improved shopping offer on this side of the city.

However, as with any new development, we recognize that there are things to consider carefully when preparing our plans. Features like traffic and access, parking and noise will be our top priorities when we look at how we integrate this new store into the local area.

“Where possible, we will seek to identify areas where we can actually improve the current situation, for example by contributing to road improvements at Mon Bank.”