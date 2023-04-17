April 18, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Auschwitz memory (re)frames the audience that poses on social networks

Rusty Knowles April 17, 2023 3 min read
Wojdec Radwanski / AFP Participants walk past the fences of the former Auschwitz-Birkenau camp to honor victims of the Holocaust at the site of the memorial and museum Auschwitz-Birkenau in Auschwitz, Poland, on April 28, 2022. (Photo by Wojtek. Radwanski / AFP)

Wojdec Radwanski / AFP

A British journalist visited the Auschwitz memorial and shared it on his Twitter account. But the photo was published and created a lot of excitement.

Auschwitz – “Complete Indifference”. This Saturday April 5, Maria Murphy, a British columnist for News Channel, UK News, posted a photo taken at the Auschwitz memorial in Poland on his Twitter account. In the photo, the concentration camp located next to the Birkenau extermination center appears in the background. In the foreground, a woman basks in the sun in front of a tourist monument on the tracks leading to the camp.

Since Saturday, this post has not gone unnoticed, there are many Internet users “Shocked”. “Absolutely disgusting,” commented another. This is Some say they saw similar scenes there too: ” We saw the same thing when we were there a few months ago. Total indifference”, “When I got there, people were taking selfies. So disrespectful. »

The journalist who took this photo is also particularly critical. Today I had one of the most painful experiences of my life. Unfortunately, not everyone seems to enjoy it so intensely. He wrote on Twitter with his photo.

Not the first call to order

Considering the visibility – more than 24 million views – and the many reactions under this tweet, the memorial has decided to reaffirm the need to respect the memory of the victims.

“Images can have tremendous emotional and documentary value for visitors. Images help remember. Visitors to the @AuschwitzMuseum should remember that they are entering the actual site of a former camp where over a million people were killed. Respect their memory.”

This is not the first time the memorial has raised its voice. In 2019, the company already landed on the same phenomenon by combining multiple shots of tightrope walkers on the camp’s rails. As we announced in March 2019.

See also  The study found that 379 people had died taking selfies since 2008

See more The HuffPost :

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

War in Ukraine: Wagner group leader calls for ‘complete end’ to conflict, says military defeat could spark revolutionary sentiment in Russia

April 17, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

A Russian pilot wants to shoot down a British plane when his missile jams

April 17, 2023 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

100 billion euro plan for rail transport in France, but for what?

April 16, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

3 min read

Soundgarden, Chris Cornell’s Widow Settles Final Recording Lawsuits – Rolling Stone

April 17, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

A giant spiral appears amidst the Northern Lights in the Alaskan night sky

April 17, 2023 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Manchester United’s deep strength can deliver an unforgettable season finale

April 17, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

The biggest Pokémon card theft in history is allegedly causing drama

April 17, 2023 Len Houle