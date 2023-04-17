Auschwitz memory (re)frames the audience that poses on social networks

Wojdec Radwanski / AFP Wojdec Radwanski / AFP A British journalist visited the Auschwitz memorial and shared it on his Twitter account. But the photo was published and created a lot of excitement.

Auschwitz – “Complete Indifference”. This Saturday April 5, Maria Murphy, a British columnist for News Channel, UK News, posted a photo taken at the Auschwitz memorial in Poland on his Twitter account. In the photo, the concentration camp located next to the Birkenau extermination center appears in the background. In the foreground, a woman basks in the sun in front of a tourist monument on the tracks leading to the camp.

Since Saturday, this post has not gone unnoticed, there are many Internet users “Shocked”. “Absolutely disgusting,” commented another. This is Some say they saw similar scenes there too: ” We saw the same thing when we were there a few months ago. Total indifference”, “When I got there, people were taking selfies. So disrespectful. »

The journalist who took this photo is also particularly critical. ” Today I had one of the most painful experiences of my life. Unfortunately, not everyone seems to enjoy it so intensely. He wrote on Twitter with his photo.

Today I had one of the most painful experiences of my life. Unfortunately, not everyone seems to have figured it out… https://t.co/193JhkRVq9 — Maria 🇬🇧 (@MariaRMGBNews) Check out the tweet

Not the first call to order

Considering the visibility – more than 24 million views – and the many reactions under this tweet, the memorial has decided to reaffirm the need to respect the memory of the victims.

@MariaRMGBNews images will have immense emotional and documentary value for viewers. Pictures help to remember. W… https://t.co/th0nrttexs — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) Check out the tweet

“Images can have tremendous emotional and documentary value for visitors. Images help remember. Visitors to the @AuschwitzMuseum should remember that they are entering the actual site of a former camp where over a million people were killed. Respect their memory.”

This is not the first time the memorial has raised its voice. In 2019, the company already landed on the same phenomenon by combining multiple shots of tightrope walkers on the camp’s rails. As we announced in March 2019.

See more The HuffPost :