Auschwitz: The behavior of some visitors to the memorial provokes anger

In Poland, an Auschwitz memorial has come under fire for visitors taking inappropriate photos outside the camp where more than a million people died. “Honor their memory,” site officials said.

A clear lack of respect. Following a photo published on social networks, the Auschwitz Memorial (Poland) wanted to recall the importance of behaving properly in this highly symbolic place.

“Today I had one of the most difficult experiences of my life. Unfortunately, not everyone seems to find it so bitter,” lamented the British journalist who shared the scene.

A sexy pose at the entrance of the camp, a tightrope walker on the rail to bring the prisoners there… The disrespectful behavior of some visitors has been condemned again on social media, sparking anger among many netizens.

The Auschwitz memorial had to remind visitors not to take such pictures: “Coming (…) visitors should remember that they are entering the actual site of the former camp where more than a million people were killed. Honor their memory.”

As a reminder, Auschwitz-Birkenau was the largest of the Third Reich. It served as a place of concentration, forced labor and extermination. It has become one of the symbols of the Holocaust and Nazi barbarism. Since 1979, it has been listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.