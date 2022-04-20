Austin Whole Foods has unveiled a palm payment service for grocery shoppers

all foods shoppers in Austin, TexasNow, they can buy their groceries with just a touch of the palm of their hand.

The new Amazon One is connected to Client Credit or debit card and can scan a unique palm signature in about a second.

Austin is the first city to get an Amazon One outside of Seattle, as the company launched the feature at nine Whole Foods locations.

“The goal of Amazon One is to make everyday activities, such as paying in-store, easier and more convenient for customers,” Thi Lo, director of product management at Amazon Physical Retail and Technology, said Tuesday.

“We built Amazon One to offer a fast, reliable, and secure way for people to identify themselves or authorize a transaction on the go, seamlessly throughout their day.”

Amazon Opens Two Whole Foods Stores Less Cashier

The palmistry service has raised privacy concerns among some officials. Last year, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Democrat of Minnesota, Bill Cassidy, Republican of Los Angeles, and John Osoff, D.J. I sent a message To Amazon CEO Andy Gacy about the company’s biometric data collection practices.

“Amazon’s expansion of biometric data collection through Amazon One raises serious questions about Amazon’s plans for this data and its respect for user privacy, including how Amazon uses the data for advertising and tracking purposes,” the senators wrote.

Get your FOX business on the go by clicking here

When launching the technology in 2020, Amazon said, “The Amazon One device is protected by multiple security controls.”

“Images are encrypted and sent to a highly secure area we built specifically for Amazon One in the cloud where we create a palm signature,” Dilip Kumar, Vice President of Amazon Physical Retail and Technology, wrote in 2020.