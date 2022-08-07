August 7, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Seekers lead singer Judith Durham with fellow band member and guitarist Athol Guy attends at media conference in Melbourne, Australia on Sept. 10, 2013. Lead singer of The Seekers, Durham, has died aged 79 in Melbourne, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 after suf

Australian popular music icon Judith Durham dies at 79

Roxanne Bacchus August 7, 2022 2 min read

Melbourne Australia — Judith Durham, the Australian popular music icon who achieved international fame as the lead singer of The Seekers, has passed away. She was 79 years old.

Universal Music Australia and Musiccost said in a statement on Saturday that Durham died at Alfred Hospital in Melbourne on Friday evening after suffering complications from a chronic lung disease.

She recorded her first recording at the age of 19 and rose to fame after joining The Seekers in 1963. The group of four became the first Australian band to achieve chart success and sales in the United Kingdom and the United States, eventually selling 50 million records.

International hit songs included “Carnival’s Over”, “I’ll Never Find Someone Else”, “A World of Our Own” and “George Girl”.

Durham began his solo career in 1968, but scored with The Seekers again in the 1990s.

“This is a sad day for Judith’s family, fellow researchers, Musicoast staff, the music industry and fans around the world, and all of us who have been a part of Judith’s life for so long,” said Graham, a member of The Seekers management team. Simpson.

Her bandmates The Seekers – Keith Buttger, Bruce Woodley and Athol Gay – said their lives were forever changed by the loss of our “dear friend and shining star”.

“Her struggle was intense and heroic, she never complained about her fate and completely accepted her end. Her wonderful musical legacy Keith and Bruce and I are so lucky to share them,” they said.

Tributes to the beloved singer poured in, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese calling Durham a “national treasure and Australian icon”.

See also  Joni Mitchell delivers her first full-length live performance since 2002 | Joni Mitchell

“Judith Durham has given voice to a new thread of our identity and helped pave the way for a new generation of Australian artists,” Albanese wrote on Twitter. Her kindness will be missed by many, and the anthems she gave to our nation will never be forgotten.

In her home state of Victoria, Prime Minister Dan Andrews said Durham had conquered the music world in Australia and beyond.

“With their unique voice and stage presence driving The Seekers, the band has become one of the biggest in Australia,” he said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Nelly performs with Ashanti Amid Irv Gotti ‘Drink Champs’ story

August 7, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

‘Prey’ Star Amber Midthunder was auditioned for ‘Predator’ in English and Comanche

August 6, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Kylie Jenner and Stormy fly to support Travis Scott at the Arena premiere

August 6, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Australian popular music icon Judith Durham dies at 79

August 7, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

The Perseverance rover on Mars films the debris of its landing

August 7, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

The Mets pile up wins by playing brave old school baseball

August 7, 2022 Joy Love
4 min read

Did you clear your iPhone cache this month?

August 7, 2022 Len Houle