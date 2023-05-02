Australia’s central bank raises interest rates by 25 basis points; Asia Pacific markets are mixed

4 hours ago

In a surprise move, the Reserve Bank of Australia raised its interest rate target by 25 basis points to 3.85%, stating that inflation in the country “remains very high”.

Economists polled by Reuters had largely expected the central bank to maintain its benchmark interest rate at 3.6%.

“While recent data has shown a welcome decline in inflation, the central forecast remains that it will be two years before inflation returns to the top of the target range; inflation is expected to be 4 percent in 2023 and 3 percent in the middle-2025.”

The RBA added that its priority “remains to get inflation back on target” and left the door open for further hikes in the future.

“Further tightening of monetary policy may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable time frame, but that will depend on how the economy and inflation develop,” she said.

The yield on the 10-year Australian government bond settled at 3.472% shortly after the decision.