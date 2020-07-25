Austria helps make masks mandatory all over again in banking institutions, supermarkets

A detect of putting on masks or encounter coverings is posted at a supermarket in Vienna, Austria, on July 24, 2020. Masks had been mandatory again from Friday in banking institutions, supermarkets and publish workplaces in Austria. (Photograph by Georges Schneider/Xinhua)





Folks donning face masks are observed in a grocery store in Vienna, Austria, on July 24, 2020. Masks were obligatory yet again from Friday in banks, supermarkets and put up workplaces in Austria. (Photo by Georges Schneider/Xinhua)





People today wearing encounter masks are viewed in a supermarket in Vienna, Austria, on July 24, 2020. Masks were mandatory once more from Friday in financial institutions, supermarkets and write-up workplaces in Austria. (Image by Georges Schneider/Xinhua)